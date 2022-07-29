As I’ve watched Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled Legislature enact an abortion ban, what is clear to me, at least from where I sit, is that they are awakening a sleeping tiger. I wonder if they have any idea where this is going to take them.
One member of the House of Delegates gave a hint of the effects on his family. In a committee meeting, I understood him to say that his granddaughter had a baby last year who is his great-grandchild. He said his granddaughter disagrees with him on the issue of choice. He expressed that with his vote against it, based on his beliefs, he might never get to see her or her child again.
This is really high stakes, on a very personal level.
You cannot simply drop a bomb on people with draconian measures, walk away, and that is the end of it. You are condemning half of the population of the state — women — and everyone who supports them to a radical sentence that takes away our power over our own lives and the lives of people who are closest to us.
The pope is currently on a tour of Canada, to try to make up for things that his church did to the indigenous people there. The changes being made here come from the same place of imposing religious views on others and are even more far-reaching. These changes threaten each girl and each woman with external control of who we are in our own skins.
I keep thinking of that great line from a Bob Dylan song that was so popular that it was even used in commercials: “Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command ... For the times they are a’changin’”
No one can escape the tides of change. It is a part of our lives wherever we go.
Hiding out in closed communities and churches is no protection against changing times. Women and their supporters are everywhere and, no, we are not all leaving our state because of these actions. You will see us in the supermarkets, at the post office, in the workplace, at the ballpark and wherever else you may go as a part of your day. Some of us may even enter your homes as helpers of one kind or another.
Some of us may live there.
A proliferation of political signs or ads or mailers cannot make a difference on this issue. I have been hearing stories about women who are described as staid Republicans who surprise their Democrat friends by the passion they feel about protecting our right to choose.
We each know when we are threatened. We recognize it at a gut level when a lust for control is involved in imposing a belief system on us.
This is not going over well, to say the least. The response is only going to keep getting stronger.
Experience tells us that bullies who impose on others can be notoriously thin-skinned. When someone stands up to them, they tend to deflect and wither or ineffectually lash out. Sooner or later, they tend to collapse under their own weight.
It is not a pretty picture.
The bullying by this governor and this Legislature cannot prevail. So do not feel done in by what we are seeing right now.
I know my God as a just God who loves each one of us, even the bullies. We each need to build on our faith in whatever greater power we believe in to carry the day.
We are now less than 100 days from an election where our vote can make a difference. We can work between now and then to make every day count.
When laws are changed for the worse, they can also be changed to the good. This is not a matter of some kind of natural pendulum swing. We need to work hard to achieve the justice that we are committed to on this and so many other fronts.
Both data and anecdotes point to the fact that, even in our blatantly red state, the people we elect are not reflecting the will of most of our citizens. We need to figure out how to achieve the alignment of our leadership with our values and beliefs in a way that is not playing out right now.
It is OK to feel sad and angry at what we are seeing. We can use these emotions to inspire us to redouble our efforts to make the change that we want to see. As helpless as we may feel right now in the face of this steamroller run by a governor and supermajority of Republican legislators, we still have the power as voters to choose our own leaders.
We need to keep the faith that the majority of our people will find a way to achieve the protections that we all need.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.