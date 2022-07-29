Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As I’ve watched Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-controlled Legislature enact an abortion ban, what is clear to me, at least from where I sit, is that they are awakening a sleeping tiger. I wonder if they have any idea where this is going to take them.

One member of the House of Delegates gave a hint of the effects on his family. In a committee meeting, I understood him to say that his granddaughter had a baby last year who is his great-grandchild. He said his granddaughter disagrees with him on the issue of choice. He expressed that with his vote against it, based on his beliefs, he might never get to see her or her child again.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

