In a recent Gazette-Mail op-ed Chris Regan, former vice-chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, suggests it is possible our senior senator could decide to retire from running for office sooner rather than later.
I used to hear how the national Democratic Party left us here in our state because their progressive stance on social issues did not reflect the majority of our voters.
Now it may not be so much of a matter of the national party leaving us, it might instead be a matter of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaving the economic priorities and concerns of our state Democratic Party and many of our elected officials and candidates. He has called into question and in some cases helped to stop at the federal level the very same kinds of programs and services that these elected officials and candidates are fighting to support and expand to meet the needs of their constituents here at home.
The main question in my mind now is how our state party can best move on to support its elected officials and candidates who agree on these tangible kitchen table benefits that our working families and vulnerable individuals so badly need.
I have heard of at least four credible candidates, two for each office, who have volunteered to run for chair and vice chair of our state party. The election will be held at the state executive committee meeting the middle of next month, when the newly elected members will be seated.
My prayer is that, regardless of who wins, all four of these candidates and any others who run will work together in the best interests of our citizens.
Mike Pushkin, a candidate for chair, is the House of Delegates member who represents my district on the east end of Charleston. For awhile we lived within a block from each other. He has always been accessible to me as a citizen and responded to my questions and concerns. While we have strongly disagreed on a few things over the years, I feel that each time we have ended up in a good place.
I have the greatest respect for the work Pushkin has done in going around the state, connecting with and recruiting potential candidates, and providing them with strong support and the benefit of his expertise. Longtime friends who are first time candidates for the Legislature and the state executive committee have told me how helpful he has been to them, ongoing.
I have also heard from at least one party activist who is in the thick of things how Pushkin has been a good listener and a serious student of the dynamics and crosscurrents within the party statewide. This is an incredible feat considering how intricate these relationships can be.
Pushkin stepped in as interim vice-chair when the incumbent resigned after accepting a federal job. He has already made a difference in the short time that he has been in this position. One of his greatest strengths has been to work with and gain the respect of the current leadership while assisting with the transition statewide that can bring more success for our Democratic policies and our candidates.
Independently of Pushkin, Danielle Walker, a House member from Monongalia County, has entered the race to be the new party vice-chair. Full disclosure, I have been in her corner since she first filed to run for the House. When I saw her in one of her first committee meetings, I was impressed by how, as a new freshman, she immediately understood the culture and the way to maximize her role in it.
Walker brings both passion and a mastery of detail to everything she involves herself in. She researches issues and asks hard questions that no one else has raised. Her oratory skills are transfixing and on point. I have heard over and over from people who say that they can not possibly follow her as a speaker or match the effects of what she says and how she says it.
I have also been in advocacy group zoom meetings where, despite her elected office, she is a team player who works as one of us.
One of the bravest things I think I have ever seen from a public leader was when she spoke to a large rally within a week of the tragic loss to illness of one of her young adult sons. As I remember it, she stood with her other son beside her to tell us what we needed to hear related to protecting our democracy while also touching on her own personal grief.
I cannot think of a more dynamic person to help to energize our state party. We have not had the benefit of her kind of presence in recent memory.
None of the candidates for party office will be able to work miracles. We are in for a long rebuilding process that requires the dedication and commitment of each one of us who chooses to participate. We are all going to have to find common ground as a basis for moving forward together.
Both Pushkin and Walker have gained experience from being part of a solid House minority caucus team that is ably led by Delegate Doug Skaff, who is also president of HD Media. One of the longest tenured Democratic legislators reinforced my impression in telling me that the caucus has been more together with less tension than he has ever seen it.
I have written before about how the outside pressures to divide and conquer are going to be more intense than ever before. We know the cultural issues that have been forced on us as a state and that are going to get even worse with the current trends within the U.S. Supreme Court. We have dealt with these issues within the party. We will continue to confront the realities of functioning within a big tent.
We will never be a lockstep party like the opposition. This is not who we are. Our Democratic Party members here think for ourselves. At our best we are able to arrive at shared goals and figure out how to agree to disagree as needed.
I know that these two candidates are already demonstrating that they are well prepared and up for the task here. My request to voting members of the state executive committee is that they give full consideration to Mike and Danielle, the track record that they have established, and the kind of work that they are well positioned to continue to do.
I hope that the other candidates, Rick Staton and Lora Walker, can make similar contributions. In the meantime, I ask that other voters who have similar views to those I express here consider reaching out to state executive committee members to provide their input.
The decisions that are being made will affect all of us. We each have a stake in who our new leaders will be.