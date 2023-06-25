I recently listened to a discussion between Hoppy Kercheval and David Fryson on “Talkline” about Juneteenth. One thing that really jumped out at me was their reference to themselves as lifelong learners. I think this gets to the heart of something that we are all dealing with right now, not just with relationship to race.
We are being called on to embrace the core of our democratic system that respects each of us as a human being regardless of our differences. We have our innate individuality where no two of us are exactly alike, even identical twins. We also have all of the cultural and political experiences that we embody in defining who we are and how we view the world.
I was thinking about the state Republican leader who said that if we want to be who we are in a way that is different from her and her cohort then we need to leave West Virginia. I have not heard that viewpoint expressed by anyone who is not like her saying that she or her cohort should be the ones to leave.
Those of us who are invested in our democracy just do not think that way. We are more inclined to hope and pray that our neighbors who share that point of view can still see the light about the political system that raised them and gives them the freedom to speak out as they do.
At the same time, it can be tempting to “other” those who have these views that seem very extreme to us. I had been thinking a lot about this dynamic when I read a recent piece by veteran New York Times columnist Nicolas Kristoff. I have long respected his courage in going around the world to learn from and share stories of people, including children, who have been the victims of unthinkable horrors. A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to watch him in an online interview with someone he knew as he fielded far-ranging questions about current events that are affecting us right now.
What really came through to me was his humanity and his humility in both sharing his wisdom and acknowledging the many unknowns. In the recent piece these qualities come out further, starting with the title: “It’s Easy to Feel Righteous in the Trump Era. Liberals, Beware.”
He opens by saying: “It was easy for my generation of baby boomer liberals to be humble, because we had much to be humble about. Many on the left had erred on what was perhaps the most important issue of the 20th century, global totalitarianism.”
Then he goes on to say: “I wonder if it isn’t more difficult for younger liberals to feel appropriate self-doubt after seeing conservatives frolic decade after decade on the wrong side of history.” He still recognizes the political courage of Republicans, in particular, in risking their careers to stand up this juggernaut (my word, not his).
He attempts to correct the record with a whole range of things where liberals, aka Democrats and some non-partisan citizens, have dropped the ball or are currently not doing well. He concludes by saying: “If conservatives won’t let us earn humility the traditional way – by periodically discovering we’re the stupidest people in the room – then we’ll have to sharpen our ears for a Greek chorus warning us of the risk of our own fallibility in a complex world. Otherwise, the whole room gets stupider and stupider.”
Which brings us full circle back to Kercheval and Fryson self-identifying as lifelong learners. Is this not what we all need to be, at every age and regardless of our circumstances? To me seeing the light means being open to lifelong learning.
Each of us undoubtedly have personal experiences that substantiate that it is never too late. I watched my own mother during her last week of life as she said a few words that showed that she came to terms with some things that affected both of us profoundly. Not a deathbed conversion but as close as you could come to it outside of a Christian context. I feel like it brought us both at least some peace.
We are not only lifelong learners. I learned a long time ago that a spirit of discipleship is integral to our state’s culture, which is one of the things I love about being here. Each of us is not only a learner but also a teacher.
The reality of this teaching role puts a lot back on us. What can I do at any given moment to help to bring this system or this person into the light as I know it?
This process requires us to take some time to envision and feel the light. For those of us who have it, a faith tradition can help to sustain us in this process. Others also can find their own way to enlighten themselves based on their personal experiences, practices and beliefs.
A cornerstone of lifelong learning is a faith and conviction that things can be better than they are now, at any given time. One corollary is that each of us can make a difference, however small it might be, in this positive and life-affirming process.
Recently a couple of different people I know spoke to me in passing about the need for hope. I am continually reinforced by the writers who talk about how hope manifests itself in the reality of our taking action. Even If what we read and hear and think can lead us into dark places that contribute to hopelessness, engaging with the world in one way or another in and of itself can take us out of these places.
I know that at least most of the time it works for me. Even on the most basic levels of taking a walk outside instead of doom-scrolling the headlines. Finding things to photograph with my iPhone on my walks. Catching fragments that eventually form themselves into writing these columns.
Something as simple and constant as planning and cooking a healthy dinner. Investing in conversations in whatever form they might take.
We can even be creative in finding the best ways to express our anger and frustration. Point at the systems and the behaviors, without violence or malice. Leave and create room for the institution or the person to change and grow. Good trouble, the beloved community and tough love are all proven expressions of this kind of transformational process.
Members of my church family often give their thanks for being able to get up in the morning with the blessings of a new day. This energy – this lifeforce – runs through all of us. Our constant challenge and gift is how best to share this energy and find it in others who we meet, no matter how different they may be in their politics or otherwise.
We live in interesting times. There is no end to these challenges. Lifelong learning and our humility as students both have to be central to who we are and our ability to contribute to where we need to be.