Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I recently listened to a discussion between Hoppy Kercheval and David Fryson on “Talkline” about Juneteenth. One thing that really jumped out at me was their reference to themselves as lifelong learners. I think this gets to the heart of something that we are all dealing with right now, not just with relationship to race.

We are being called on to embrace the core of our democratic system that respects each of us as a human being regardless of our differences. We have our innate individuality where no two of us are exactly alike, even identical twins. We also have all of the cultural and political experiences that we embody in defining who we are and how we view the world.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Tags

Recommended for you