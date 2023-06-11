Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I agree with the recent Gazette-Mail editorial about the effects of the smoke from the wildfires up north. I like the way that it ties everything together in terms of global warming and also the need to monitor the air quality index for where we live here.

I would just be a little more forceful in highlighting how we need to do more than to “Blame Canada.” Here in West Virginia we are really dealing with a double whammy. The New York Times reports in its coverage of Canada that “Climate research suggests that heat and drought associated with global warming are major factors behind the increase in bigger and stronger fires in the country.”

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

