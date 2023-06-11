I agree with the recent Gazette-Mail editorial about the effects of the smoke from the wildfires up north. I like the way that it ties everything together in terms of global warming and also the need to monitor the air quality index for where we live here.
I would just be a little more forceful in highlighting how we need to do more than to “Blame Canada.” Here in West Virginia we are really dealing with a double whammy. The New York Times reports in its coverage of Canada that “Climate research suggests that heat and drought associated with global warming are major factors behind the increase in bigger and stronger fires in the country.”
So, we not only suffer from the heightened air quality index from the Canadian smoke. We are also dealing with the daily effects of the pollution caused by our own carbon-based industries, including our local coal-fired power plant and chemical plants here in the Kanawha Valley.
The trouble is that this pollution has been mostly out of sight, out of mind. Gone are the mornings when people had to clean the ashes from their cars or we could smell the chemicals while driving on the Interstate. We have beautiful clear days with deep blue skies and white fluffy clouds when the index is still at a level that affects people who are vulnerable like I am.
I have a very low threshold for symptoms that occur when the index still reads in what is labeled the “good” range, beginning in the mid-30s. The result is that the lower the index the further I can walk without stopping to rest.
With the pollution from the wildfires I may not even be able to go out. I already check on the air quality often and take it into account due to the local pollution.
I am part of a cohort of people here in the state who are advocating for changes related to air quality on a number of levels. It can be difficult to generate interest in a situation that our neighbors may not even recognize exists. A common response to my concerns is that we are dealing with high numbers of pollens. Allergies to natural pollens from trees, weeds and grasses are realistically an issue for many people.
At the same time the data is clear that there are separate but interrelated issues that are based on manmade factors related to carbon and chemicals. One of the major pollutants that we are dealing with here is in the category called particulates. This was a hot topic when my father was working as a pioneer in air pollution control in the 1950s and 60s. A major focus back then was on regulating the emissions of visible, larger pieces like soot, dust and ashes.
Now, PM2.5 is labeled as the major particulate. It is microscopic, 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair, and its aggregate presence may also be invisible even at harmful levels. It can be breathed into our bloodstream and lungs and affect our heart, brain and other organs. Just a few hours of exposure can have long term effects on people with pre-existing conditions related to heart disease, COPD, asthma and other vulnerabilities. Children and the elderly can also be among those who are most affected.
Some places are very aggressive in alerting the public to heightened levels of PM2.5 and other components of the air quality index. The state of New York provides data on levels and forecasts on a website and alerts the media when they issue an advisory.
I just learned that South Korea publicly posts the numbers of what they call “fine dust” in real time in places like train stations, bus stops and elevators. It sounds like the same way that we might post the temperature. One analyst wrote that masks were well-accepted there and in some other places in Asia during the height of the COVID pandemic because they were already commonly used for protection from severe air pollution.
I began subscribing to the online Los Angeles Times several years ago in order to follow the severe wildfires and their proximity to close family members who live in California. I had already traveled in the state to places that showed the effects of the long-term drought.
I have long struggled with the disconnect between, on the one hand, the insistence by our state’s leaders on protecting carbon and, on the other hand, the terrible consequences for the people in California and other western states. How could we in good conscience contribute to the suffering that they experience?
The current effects of the Canadian wildfires bring these kinds of issues closer to home for all of us further east, including in the centers of power in New York and Washington, D.C. The following excerpt from a recent New York Times story articulates this dynamic as it applies to Canada. Wildfires there are burning in areas as far as 2,900 miles apart and directly affecting the air in the capital city of Ottawa and in Toronto and Montreal.
“Michael Mehta, an environmental social scientist and professor at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, said that the visceral reality of smoke hovering over major cities could foster renewed debate on the risks of climate change.
“Until now, he said, many on the east coast had not been exposed, firsthand, to the health risks of air pollution caused by wildfires that have gripped the western provinces over recent years. ‘There’s essentially a disconnect,’ he said. ‘They haven’t had this experience.’”
I wonder if our state’s citizens and leaders might experience an epiphany based on what is happening here now. Even the wealthy and powerful cannot completely escape the effects of this kind of pollution; it may affect them directly along with their loved ones who are the most vulnerable to it.
As we all know, the air is everywhere. Air pollution is most devastating for people of low and middle income who live closest to polluting industries and may have to spend more time outside where they cannot escape from it.
Greater sensitivity to the air quality index may lead more of us to recognize what is already happening here. We need to join forces in advocating for the changes that we all need in order to reduce both the local pollution and the threat of global warming.