Weatherwise, we probably all have a different idea of a perfect day. For me it is not too hot or too cold, the air quality index is low, there’s a gentle breeze, and white fluffy clouds move slowly across a clear blue sky. (With no vapor trails from jets to photo-bomb the iPhone photos that I take on my walks every day.)

We have had a few days like this in recent weeks. I suspect that others recognize this also by the way they speak when they pass on the sidewalks downtown or along the boulevard by the river. The dogs seem to be happy too, the ones I know and the ones I do not know.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

