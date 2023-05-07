Weatherwise, we probably all have a different idea of a perfect day. For me it is not too hot or too cold, the air quality index is low, there’s a gentle breeze, and white fluffy clouds move slowly across a clear blue sky. (With no vapor trails from jets to photo-bomb the iPhone photos that I take on my walks every day.)
We have had a few days like this in recent weeks. I suspect that others recognize this also by the way they speak when they pass on the sidewalks downtown or along the boulevard by the river. The dogs seem to be happy too, the ones I know and the ones I do not know.
The news still creeps in when I pick up the morning paper from the front porch or look at the national headlines in the late evening. A friend reminds me not to get caught up in the next big thing.
There is always a next big thing. I continue to subscribe to a couple of newsletters with daily updates about what is happening. They come in at different times, so there is a steady stream. Even though I decline to follow any social media, watch TV, or listen to the radio, the input is ongoing.
I know people who keep CNN or whatever on all day for company. I respect that they are meeting their needs. I just cannot do that.
It seems like the most pressing events still find their way to my attention. I seem to have a nose for looking at a national paper or whatever at an odd time, like midday on Jan. 6, 2021. Then I am transfixed, like anyone else who tunes in, as events unfold in front of my eyes, in this case via The Washington Post livestream. My guts are basically turned inside out by what I am witnessing. Then I watch at least some of the newly revealed footage later on.
Unless we are totally tuned out, this next big thing can grab us when we least expect it, turn us upside down, and take over our day with a trail that lasts for years.
I think I watched every session of the House panel that followed up on January 6 with even more videos of that day.
How do we separate the wheat from the chaff to decide what is most important to us as we try to make a difference? It is like the oldies but goodies that play over and over in our heads. The keepers. Calling out to us to act however we can. Keeping an ear out for new developments, for better and worse, and looking for ways that we might be able to intervene.
You know what I mean. We each have our own list.
Still, there are these warm bathtub-like days when it all falls away. The sounds that come in are the birds and the breeze in the trees.
An occasional train passing through. The low hum of traffic, such as it is.
Some city people may want to look down on their rural neighbors like we have so much more here. I can testify from living in both places about what we are missing by being in town: The silence of the beautiful dawn. The birds settling down for the evening with the hoot owls calling to each other in the woods across the way. Maybe a whippoorwill in the morning or evening.
The sound of the peepers in spring. A whole yard and adjacent fields full of fireflies blinking their lights.
Most of all the clear night sky with the infinite stars. The Milky Way. Constellations. Galaxies beyond the beyond. Sometimes a shooting star or a satellite slowly passing through.
The sense of awe and wonder at it all, a gift in and of itself.
Sure, we can find that in cities. It happens all of the time, magically, when we are not looking. We run into an old friend who we were just thinking about or someone we needed to see. Sunsets transform the sky and reflect on the buildings. The full moon rises over the ballpark, the Capitol, or the river. A great blue heron stands what seems like forever in the water. People plant and tend wonderful flowers in their yards.
There is still nothing like the guarantee that on any clear night the stars will be there. Even inside with my glasses off, through the lace curtains, I could see the spots of light – that is how strong they are.
It has been years now since I have lived where I could do this. It is what I miss the most from my move to town.
All the more reason to pull out the stops to protect this clear view continuing to happen, in perpetuity. How can anyone fight to protect carbon in the face of this majesty? The forest fires, the fierce rainstorms, all of the other extreme weather, plus the smog and other pollution all gets in the way.
We can honor our carbon-based legacy, shake the dust off of our feet, accept the redistribution of funds that supports the alternatives, and move on. Bob Dylan’s words from decades ago are, if anything, more meaningful now: “Your sons and your daughters/Are beyond your command/Your old road is rapidly agin’/Please get out of the new one/If you can’t lend your hand/For the times they are a-changin’.”
Whoever would have thought that people would be elected to create barriers to voting by young people, our best and only hope for the future? To restrict what they study and how they can be their best selves? To stifle the critical thinking and innovation that comes naturally to them as they face the unknowns in all of our lives and help us to find a better way?
I still choose to believe that we are smarter and more caring than this here. It may take awhile longer for the truth we see to come through and manifest itself at the polls. We cannot give up on sharing it, one person at a time, in everything that we do.
A Washington Post article talks about the power of forgiveness. Not necessarily for the benefit of the other person, but for the healing that we need in ourselves. The times are calling for compassion and forgiveness in all of us, day in and day out. I may have mentioned before how a recent signboard at Charleston Catholic quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. to the effect that forgiveness is not one and done, it is ongoing.
Whatever solace we find in perfect weather, or however we find it, it is up to each of us to accept the healing power. We need to find and reinvigorate the energy to keep moving in whatever work we feel called to do.
There is no rest for the weary. Some days may be harder than others.
Still, this miracle comes of the perfect day, however we choose to define it. Relish it. Embrace it. Share the joy it engenders with others – those who we know and strangers. Thank whatever creator we believe in for giving it to us.
Then find joy in every day, perfect or not, along with the will to find the truth and manifest it for others, whatever their stripes. We are all in this together. It is through understanding, centeredness, and resolute action that we will find our way through to more better days.