As of this writing, we are at the point where the filibuster must be dealt with. The Senate Democrats and independents appear to be coming to terms on elections and voting, although the details are still being worked out and advocates for the original For the People Act are continuing their fight.
Here in our state and across the country we have been on a roller coaster ride with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. I hear stories of local allies who come out of the same meeting that they were in with him without agreeing among themselves on the implications of what was said.
Manchin is described as both mercurial and never changing his mind in the current New Yorker profile by Evan Osnos, a brilliant writer who began his career in Harrison County and revisited there as part of his work on a new book coming out in the fall.
I prefer to go with the fact that Manchin is mercurial. Even so, this quality can sometimes be hard to witness for those of us who care about him and his legacy and get involved in conversations about him with friends here and beyond at least once a day.
In the midst of all of the national dynamics, and as things open up that were closed by the pandemic, we are seeing at first hand the terrible life and death divisions that exist in our state and others who are with us at the bottom of the list of those who are vaccinated. I recently learned that people who I know and love have refused to get the shots.
I am having trouble grasping the depth of this disconnect between the Christian life that I know these people try to follow and their actions that put themselves and the rest of us at risk of contagion by more deadly variants.
I believe that any elected official needs to represent all of us, not just those who put them in office. A majority of our voters elected Manchin as our only Democratic member of Congress as of now.
At the same time, there is something going on here that is so threatening to our people and to our democracy that the only solution may be to practice tough love.
Manchin needs to follow our President and join with his fellow Democrats and independents in doing whatever it takes to bring healing – literally — to our country and our state.
The Centers for Disease Control has just announced that virtually all COVID-19 cases among adults are now preventable. The first line of prevention is to get the vaccine for everyone who is eligible. As I understand it, the next line of prevention is to wear a mask, but many of the same people who refuse to get shots have also refused to wear masks.
The assaults that our democracy is suffering are also preventable. National action is required to protect the rights of our citizens to vote in free and fair elections in all states.
It has proven impossible for the Senate to take the necessary actions where one of the parties refuses to join with the other on the most critical issues.
We cannot allow the current use of the filibuster to give power to the party that denies the results of the presidential election, refused to recognize and do what it took to stop the pandemic, transfers more of our nation’s resources to the those who are already wealthy, demonizes those who are different and continues to ignore the cries of the millions of people who are still desperate for help just to get by.
Politics are complicated because life is complicated. Each of us still has the choice to act from love or from fear.
Change is also an inherent fact of life. Someone once asked Einstein for his wisdom in just a couple of words. His response was: Something is moving.
We have to keep our eyes on the prize: A healthy democracy where we all have a voice and a vote, all of our citizens have the necessities of life, and we do whatever it takes to protect the earth that all life here depends on.
Manchin is in a key position to lead us in achieving all of these outcomes. It is up to each of us to remind him of what it takes to do this and to support and thank him for his positive changes when we see them.
None of us can force our friends or neighbors to get the vaccine. We can only continue to serve as witnesses for our own faith, beliefs and actions and do everything possible to help to allay their fears.
Likewise, Manchin is not a superhero who can save his Republican colleagues from themselves, their loyalties to or fears of the former President, or the corporate interests they may serve.
Manchin does have the power to join in helping to save our democracy and meet the needs of our citizens and our earth. I know that many of us are praying right now that, with God’s help, he will find the best way to contribute to this mission.