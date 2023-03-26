Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I felt a little like Rip Van Winkle going back into the Capitol building during the legislative session after staying away for three years due to COVID.

After sticking my toe in the water for some events a few hours at a time, I found myself back full force in the fight against two bills related to PEIA and the social work bill that I wrote about last week. Being there reinforced my longtime conviction that watching or listening online is not the same. Nothing compares to experiencing and witnessing the nuanced interactions in person.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

