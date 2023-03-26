I felt a little like Rip Van Winkle going back into the Capitol building during the legislative session after staying away for three years due to COVID.
After sticking my toe in the water for some events a few hours at a time, I found myself back full force in the fight against two bills related to PEIA and the social work bill that I wrote about last week. Being there reinforced my longtime conviction that watching or listening online is not the same. Nothing compares to experiencing and witnessing the nuanced interactions in person.
I have given some thought to what is different from three years ago, and even over the past 30-plus years, and what is the same.
The biggest thing that’s the same is the family feeling among people who have been around the Capitol for awhile and gone through thick and thin together regardless of differences. On a personal level, it is just great to see people I know after three years away, like a family reunion.
With the space under the dome once again opened up, there are also days when the halls are filled with people from all over the state who are hosting tables and sharing their stories. Seeing the young people there for high school and college days is especially heartening. These kids are the future of our state. They bring a vibrant hope and energy in showing the gifts and products that they are proud of developing wherever they live.
A courtesy and grace continues to come through from the soul of our state. Even most of the elected officials who I may disagree with a lot of the time spend their lives back home across the state. They bring at least some of the elements of their local culture along with them.
At the same time, we have always known elected representatives who manage to get voted in even though they pretty clearly only serve a small faction of their community, like the dominant industries, the wealthy donors, or their own church. Complex dynamics can go into electing a person and keeping them in office in one district or another.
Beyond that, some legislators have always separated themselves from their lives back home and appeared to play by different rules during their two months in Charleston. In this sense voters could be challenged even to know the characteristics of the people who they voted for once they were at the Capitol. The actions and decisions of these legislators can take on their own logic disconnected from the majority of people in the district.
In terms of what feels different to me, it is like the good has gotten better and the bad has gotten worse. The end result is like riding a roller coaster for the first time where all bets are off in terms of what is going on, even with the same person, from one minute to the next. The experience can be both exhilarating and gut-wrenching in rapid succession.
Where the good has gotten better is the greater openness to sharing feelings that has happened everywhere during COVID. This is not unique to the Capitol. It is a part of our lives that follows us there.
At least a few people have gotten braver in terms of standing against the tide and doing what they believe is right in service to the state. One example: In the face of a continuing push to limit transparency, the Clerk of the House invested in upgrading the sound systems in committee rooms so that it is easier to hear and understand speakers on the streaming audio. Another example: There were some close, upset votes in each chamber even as, at least in the Senate, most bills were not even likely to move if agreement had not already been reached within the majority caucus.
I also experienced and observed instances of legislators who were willing to be seen with and work with advocates on issues where they agreed while continuing to promote the issues where they could not reach agreement. While this has always been the case, these actions took on more import in the context of a tribalism that looked down on any kind of mixing.
This tribalism has gotten more pervasive, controlling and overt. I understand that this reflects both the era of national political behavior that we are still going through and the way this translates locally within any given community.
The holding back or reluctance to be seen together has always characterized the fish bowl atmosphere at the Capitol. This sense has only intensified since the last time I was up there. It occurs to me that one of the factors may be technological in the sense that anyone can record us and what we are doing at any time. This can then be made public with the click of a button. It is realistic for politicians to be concerned about the possibility of this being used against them.
The most egregious difference I have seen is the blatant gaming that denies participation in the democratic process. Others have reported on this in more depth than I can. It comes at a time when we also have fewer reporters to follow and pick up on it and less media bandwidth to share the news. Part and parcel with denying this participation is making decisions based on incomplete information since not all voices can be heard via witnesses in committee and open debate among members.
Some of our legislators truly do not believe that they were elected to serve all of us. They have no fidelity to their oath of office to serve the state. They want to burn the house down, as one veteran lobbyist described to me. They do not even acknowledge that we are all paying the taxes that support their time in the Capitol.
One of my own senators created a firewall to keep me from even approaching him. I heard similar stories about others like him. I watched a kind of shell game like the one on the screen at the ballpark that moves at the speed of light to where I can never understand how anyone can possibly follow it.
Tradeoffs have always been made without regard to the policy content of a bill; I cannot say whether this has intensified or if I just saw it closer because of what I was following. There have also been life and death issues at stake, for example regarding mine safety. I am not sure the lives of children and youth have ever been devalued in the way that I saw happen this year. It was as if they were collateral damage to the bigger deals that some legislators felt had to be made.
My sense is that more than ever the power politics that we have seen for decades related to coal has been fine-tuned and applied to everything else. Our whole state is up for grabs in new ways that effect all of us beyond what we can even imagine. Lessons are being learned in other red states that are being brought to us as second nature, like an expectation that we will go along with the worst of what others are doing.
I still find it hard to believe that this is who we are. We have always had this paradox of resisting being dictated to by outsiders at the same time that we were dependent on and served corporate interests. My concern is that some of the newer legislators, especially, are growing up in a culture that is based only on the latter without even knowing that there is a better way.
I am ending on a kind of strange note here with the caveat that I am not endorsing anyone for governor or anything else at this point. I just want to share my gratitude for the old-time political skill or whatever you want to call it that led a candidate to use his position as committee chair to treat the speakers at a public hearing with true respect. He even allowed us to defy the rules by applauding particularly good speakers while gently reminding us that we were taking time away from letting others have their opportunity to speak.
When I saw him in passing afterwards and thanked him, he said that people traveled to come in to speak and they deserved respect for doing that. Spoken like a true politician, the old kind. In this instance, he also walked the walk.
I will vote based on policy, not just process, and on the whole package the person represents. We still need more of this kind of behavior from all of our candidates and elected officials in order to work through our differences in the best interests of our state and our people.