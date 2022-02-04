I am actively trying to change from being a maximalist. Moving to mini-maximalism might be as far as I get, but it would at least be a step.
Following the advice of countless experts, I decided to start with one drawer. This drawer is in an antique side table in my bedroom. The contents are a mixture of odd scraps and treasures.
Two things that I found are like messages from a time capsule. I want to share them here, in case they are useful.
One is a little book, of the kind you might bring as a hostess gift, called “Gardens and You,” by Molly Anderson Haley. It was published in 1925.
My maternal grandmother signed her name opposite the title page. I’m not sure how I ended up with it, but it might have been in some things my mother left me.
She was not your ordinary grandmother, becoming more nomadic after she was widowed in her 50s. In 1925, she would have been in the middle of raising the eight kids born to her and my grandfather. Six of them, five girls and a boy, lived into old age, as she also did.
My first memory of meeting her was when she came from Southern California to visit us in our home in Detroit. She exuded good cheer to the point where it was suspect that she might be delusional. For a little girl in the 1950s, she was like a breath of fresh air.
I am thinking how we could use now more of the kind of confidence that she had found. One of the cool things about the little garden book is that it celebrates the simple everyday things that all of us have access to, like plants and flowers. I’ll quote just the last page here:
“A garden’s faith is a boundless faith, Deep-rooted, changeless, sure/That the sun will shine and the dews will fall/And the twinkling stars endure/That back of them all is a Love Divine/As infinite as the blue/A garden’s faith is a boundless faith/And so is the Faith of YOU!”
A good message to take in as we move slowly from some of the coldest days of the winter into a most-welcome spring.
The other thing I found that I want to share is a piece of lined yellow paper where, sometime in the late 1960s or early ’70s, I wrote out a quote attributed to Aristoppos of Samos. I could not find him in a Google search, and there are many famous ancients “of Samos” with similar names. So, I might not have gotten his name right. It’s the quote that matters:
“The conflict between reality and the object of hope is the single most potent destroyer of the will to live. Take care of yourself, but don’t look for any good to come of it, not even secretly.”
I used to find comfort in this statement, as I recopied it into my annual plan books during my unchurched years.
I got this from my best friend from college, who was a philosophy major before he went to medical school, became Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi’s personal doctor, and then went on to do other things with his degrees.
I think it resonated for me because it helped to keep me grounded in some basic awareness that there is something greater than either me or what I can control, and this is OK.
Someone once told me that I can rationalize anything. I took this comment as an observation, without any judgment intended. I think that what it comes down to is being able to keep stepping back again and again to take a far view of what is happening right now.
It is like what Maharishi said when I heard him speak in person in the late 1960s: You can have whatever you want.
At the time, I thought that was crazy. It was only later that I came to understand that I could get to a place in myself where I accepted what I had at a level where it also became what I wanted.
In those decades when I practiced transcendental meditation regularly, it became routine to allow my thoughts to pass through me to where they did not hold me back.
I have gone through many iterations of this dynamic since then. There is still much more to learn.
Where the rubber hits the road now is when I hear friends in my cohort lament that we had fought these same battles — over civil rights, over women’s rights, over fairness, over democracy — and here they are back again. All at a time when our energy is flagging and we are ready to rest.
I also hear that younger people are not picking up the banners. We are somehow responsible for letting them down. They are now turning off, dropping out and tuning in.
So what is wrong with that? Many of us did this before them, at least for a time.
I am told that there also are many younger people who are turning to service, instead of getting bogged down in our more dysfunctional political systems. That we cannot find people to run in the upcoming elections to make the changes that we want and need to see.
Service still seems like a noble calling to me. During my career with the state, I never felt that I could get involved with electoral politics. I had to be able to work with everyone as best I could and not let potential partisan divisions get in the way of that.
I also know that there are still good people running for office, with all ages represented. We need to do everything we can to support and to celebrate them.
I want to share one other through line here that is not embodied in either of these other sources that I found in my drawer. I have long felt that we need to know ourselves inside out and be well-grounded before entering the public realm in any kind of leadership role.
We have all suffered these past two years, in particular, from seeing some of our state’s most prominent elected leaders appear at times to act out from their own personal needs. Many of us feel that these needs are disconnected from those of us whom these leaders were elected to represent.
It is easy to say that they are motivated by greed, or the hunger for power. This does not explain how they can seem to be nice and together on some level while saying and doing some of the things that keep coming out.
Some of what I see is beyond even my great gift of rationalization. I have to agree with my brothers and sisters who are saying so clearly: This is just wrong.
The struggle between right and wrong, light and darkness, is ongoing, however we describe it. Eldridge Cleaver famously said, If you are not part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem.
We are never off the hook, in terms of making these choices in our lives, day in and day out. In some sense, there is, indeed, no rest for the weary.
We still need to take care of ourselves for all kinds of reasons. Finding a sense of purpose and serving others is an integral part of this self-care. So is taking time to rest as needed, find joy, and celebrate love and the other blessings in our lives.
We all know all of these things. Sometimes, we just get bogged down and need to remind ourselves, as I am trying to do here.