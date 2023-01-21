As I walked out from one of my rare visits to the Capitol recently it became even clearer to me that we live in two West Virginias. Maybe we do not live totally in one or the other, but that is something each of us can only assess for ourself.
Never the twain will meet? I do not know that either. In such a small state I like to think that we at least know someone in the other world from our own, but then again, maybe not.
Except at the Capitol, where both worlds are represented in one way or another. So, the more interesting question might be how the way we view the world from where we sit affects the people and policies that we support or oppose and any actions we may take.
In one of these two worlds our highest elected official can park on the walkway in front of the entrance that is nearest to his office, where I passed him sitting with his phone in his giant black SUV.
In the other world most of us have to walk to the Capitol from our cars, the bus, or the trolley and pass through metal detectors at one of the two public entrances.
In one world our highest elected official is so well housed that he can leave a free mansion with a well-stocked kitchen sitting with no one in it.
In the other world most of us have to pay a considerable part of our income for rent or a mortgage and witness those less fortunate than we are who live on the streets and depend on others for meals.
In one world there is enough wealth and power to continue to invest in coal and natural gas and appoint officials who allow our basic utilities to keep charging us more each year to support their shareholders’ profits.
In the other world we live paycheck to paycheck, or on a fixed income, where paying more for heat, air conditioning and water – if we are lucky enough to have these – requires tightening our belts and giving up something else that we need to get by.
In one world carbon and methane are kings and there is no such thing as manmade global warming.
In the other world climate change is already wreaking havoc and we need to do whatever we can to help prevent it from getting worse.
In one world diversification means investing government funds in supporting new industries that provide lots of jobs, including bringing in new people from outside our state.
In the other world diversification means supporting the full range of our small, place-based businesses and micro-enterprises that are the bedrock of our economy and support the majority of our citizens who choose to stay close to home and extended families.
In one world there are resources available to take good care of the children while their parents are at work.
In the other world the parents scramble to find and afford child care that depends on providers who are not fairly compensated for what they do.
In one world there are always enough working vehicles to do whatever needs to be done.
In the other world people are challenged to find a good car or truck and keep it going over rough roads, in some instances traveling long distances just to get to work or the store or the clinic and back.
In one world people have easy access to high quality health care whenever they need it and the expectation of a long life.
In the other world there are constant challenges in terms of access, affordability and the quality of health care that can lead to delays that make initial issues get worse and in some cases even become life-threatening with shorter lifespans overall.
In one world there is little doubt that under most circumstances mothers and babies will thrive.
In the other world the lives of too many mothers and babies, disproportionately Black, are cut short.
In one world children get a high-quality public or private education and go on to success in their chosen fields.
In the other world children face ongoing challenges right out the gate and end up on a poor course that will affect them all of their lives.
In one world it is considered OK to ignore budget projections, common sense and bond ratings in order to pursue a discredited plan to give away the state’s one-time wealth to high income and out-of-state interests.
In the other world careful and realistic budgeting is required just to get by and use any extra funds to pay down debts or stock up on necessities.
In one world a fear of anyone who is different leads to denying their needs and excluding them from decision-making in any way possible.
In the other world a wellspring of mutual love and support is dedicated to expanding the universe of inclusion and well-being.
I know which world I live in and also where West Virginians in both worlds are challenged to help change things for the better. Everyone is welcome and needed to help with this process.
What about you?