This past year has uprooted our lives at the most basic levels. Now, as we go into this second year of the pandemic, some of us are still finding ourselves at least a little disoriented and our psyches affected in ways that we are only just beginning to understand.
For a long time, it was those of us who are elders who were among the most at risk of serious illness or death due to COVID-19. There were even debates in some places about how we should just sacrifice ourselves or be let go, since we were moving toward the end of our lives anyway.
Within these dynamics, it was our younger family members and friends who stood up to these views and were most worried about us and the most protective of our interests.
Now that we have been given priority for getting the vaccine, and it appears to be mostly effective, it is these same younger family members and friends who are left most at risk, at least in the short term.
We as elders are now the ones who are called to speak out for their interests. We call out to embrace and protect them. We reassure them about how important their lives are when there are moves to try to minimize the significance of the risks that we all know they still face.
We cannot help but to be aware on some level that their school-aged children will still be facing at least some risks, even after their parents benefit from the vaccine.
As much as I try to stay open to receiving moments of grace, I know as a parent how impossible it is to rest easy while our children of any age are still vulnerable to these risks.
Yet, given all of these realities, there is still this ongoing push to ignore or set aside any precautions, open things up and act as if everything is OK.
Some things are definitely better, but everything is not OK.
The disconnect between the hype and the realities affecting some of us only intensifies some of the feelings that we are alone in whatever we are dealing with.
I have been sensing feelings of anger and depression coming out based on this bigger picture of what is happening even among people who might feel safer than they have felt in a year.
This safety can, in itself, be illusory, if the combination of new variants and people not taking precautions or refusing the vaccines allow the pandemic to come back even stronger as it has, again, in some other countries. We also know that there are whole parts of our world that still do not have the widespread benefits of the vaccines. As human beings, it is natural to feel the pain that this represents.
I do not want to be the voice of doom and gloom here. At the same time, we cannot prevent or address these realities if we do not recognize that they are with us.
We need to give voice to these kinds of concerns out in the open. The alternative is to isolate ourselves further and lose the connections with each other that are our best antidote right now.
I do not pretend to know what it will take to truly turn things around. I am comforted that our national administration is respecting the science and devoting the resources required to do everything possible to contain the pandemic and address basic needs.
I do know that, while we cannot control our feelings, anger and depression are real and valid in times like these. We need to recognize and manage these feelings in order to get past them as best we can and focus on doing our best in our current situation.
These are some of the questions that occur to me:
- How do we connect with the people who are continuing to put all of us at risk?
- How do we reassure our younger family members and friends that we care as much about them as we do about ourselves and that we will do anything that we can to fight for and protect them?
- What can we do to help guarantee that their children are safe?
There are no easy answers to any of these questions.
The other day, a retail clerk in one of the few small stores where I have felt OK about shopping mentioned that she might not get the vaccine. I have decided to scratch this place off my list and let the owner know why. I also will start asking more questions of the other few places I go into.
It is one thing not to have the opportunity to get the vaccine because of waiting in line. It is another to deliberately turn your back on that opportunity when it is your turn.
Despite our governor’s double signal as he says how he hates his mask, I am convinced that our masks are our best friends, along with other precautions and the vaccines. We have got to get past viewing these public health protections as terrible burdens and promote views that are distorted by a political lens.
Maybe, at some level, there are people so traumatized in their lives that they fear the vaccine is a government plot that they have to fight against to protect themselves and others. If so, then I am over my head in knowing what it might take to address that underlying trauma.
I hear and read stories about people who are confused by misinformation and subject to a culture of denial that is around them. Some of that misinformation is intensified by the political dynamics.
Tangible investments that address universal basic needs are an important step in putting to rest the pervasive fears. These investments can help reduce or eliminate the real threats of poverty and deprivation that many people have been facing. Those threats also might contribute to the sense of vulnerability and divisiveness that leads to fear of the vaccine.
The promotion of what unites us, instead of what divides us, can lead to a better understanding and acceptance of how best to protect ourselves by protecting each other.
I still continue to have faith that love will find a way. It will take each of us digging deep to follow this path. Yet, this is what we need to do to see our way through and help our younger family and friends as we enter this second year of the pandemic.
We might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but all of the signs tell us that it is still a ways away. We also know that our individual actions can still make a difference.
We still have a lot of hard work ahead before we can get there. The more we can work together, recognize what we are dealing with and support each other in the process, the better we will all do.