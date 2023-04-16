Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I recently discovered and binge read a series of pieces by various staff of the Well section of the New York Times. I read this online so I’m not sure exactly how it fits within the context of the print paper. The focus of these pieces, in a sort of flip-book format, is to share very specific, secular ways that people maintain their balance amidst the challenges of daily life.

A number of other sections of the New York Times offer a similar kind of relief from the hard news on the front page that contributes to the challenges of our angst in the first place. Things that come to mind are the vows and mini-vows about people’s marriages, the cooking section, real estate, arts and culture and quirky little vignettes like the self-reported Metropolitan Diary and what a specific person does on their typical Sunday.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

