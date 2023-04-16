I recently discovered and binge read a series of pieces by various staff of the Well section of the New York Times. I read this online so I’m not sure exactly how it fits within the context of the print paper. The focus of these pieces, in a sort of flip-book format, is to share very specific, secular ways that people maintain their balance amidst the challenges of daily life.
A number of other sections of the New York Times offer a similar kind of relief from the hard news on the front page that contributes to the challenges of our angst in the first place. Things that come to mind are the vows and mini-vows about people’s marriages, the cooking section, real estate, arts and culture and quirky little vignettes like the self-reported Metropolitan Diary and what a specific person does on their typical Sunday.
One of my own daily coping mechanisms is to read these kinds of features in the Times, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times. I also look at Politico and some of their free newsletters for different takes on the news.
For most of my life my local daily paper has been a key part of this process. For a long time I read both of our papers here. I also used to listen to National Public Radio in the car during my two-hour round trip commutes when I still drove and worked full time.
I stopped watching TV years ago. It was a major factor in shaping my days and my life very early on. “Howdy Doody” every day at 5 p.m. – at a neighbor’s before we had our own TV; Soupy Sales when I came home from school for lunch each day; “Rin Tin Tin” and “Ozzie and Harriet” on Friday nights with homemade popcorn; the nightly news. Now I only watch occasional live, mostly troubling, events unfolding in real time via The Washington Post online and wonderful videos about master jazz musicians and tap dancers that the New York Times sometimes embeds in its stories.
I have been dismayed lately to hear about more and more friends who have stopped their subscriptions to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Each of them has various reasons of their own that mostly relate to disappointment that it is not the same as the previous Gazette. Some years ago I also heard stories of people dropping off because it was not the same as their beloved Daily Mail.
I have to be OK with all of that. I appreciate the newfound focus on covering local news while still including in-depth, investigative stories and commentary on at least some key state issues. I actually like that in the middle of the hard news on the front page there will be a large photograph by one of the two remaining great photographers about a local store opening or another, mostly positive event. I feel very proud of all of the energy and investment that is still going into communities all around our state, including here in Charleston.
I also love what the paper itself does to bring in the kinds of tips that help us to cope, like living well, gardens, cooking, the arts and others. Sports, of course, is its own world, with lots of lessons even for those of us who may not follow it closely. I especially appreciate seeing more of our winning girls’ and womens’ teams featured on the front of the sports section alongside of the men.
I remember one of my key takeaways from from studying the political theorist, Hannah Arendt, during undergraduate school. She wrote about how the importance of creating a community space for people to come together to work out their issues. A local newspaper can be an integral part in creating this kind of space.
Right now I am still paying $20.99 a month for my combined digital and print subscription to this paper. I saw an ad for as little as $9.99 a month for just the digital. This seems like a small price to pay to invest in and benefit from an enterprise that can bring us together instead of splitting us further apart.
After some of the recent missteps I recognize the valid reservations about the paper. I prefer to give it the benefit of the doubt as it develops this new mix in its leadership team and goes on from here. I also realize that the people who dropped out will not see this message. I just suggest that those who do see it consider reaching out to anyone they know who is not currently subscribing and suggest that they try it out, either for the first time or to revisit it now.
One of my own core beliefs as a social worker and as a citizen is that any change needs to start with each of us where we are. It is no secret that I am very distressed about where we are right now in terms of our political leadership. In order for things to change we need to understand and connect with our fellow citizens who helped to put them here and any others who are capable of coming out to help elect new leaders.
Reading and contributing to local news and commentary from various voices is a part of this process. My own dream is that this process can expand even further to give us the full benefit of what is being generated within the other localities that are served by HD Media.
In the bigger picture we are seeing more of a bottom up approach than when the Gazette viewed itself as the state newspaper. In a way I am OK with this also. Communities are empowering themselves in new ways all over the state, even in the face of resistance by those who they elect to represent them. This can be a good thing, along with the downsides. I suggest that we need to go for the best of both: a common vision of our greater community as a state and beyond while recognizing the power and energy that can build things up locally.
We know that lots of people around the state are investing their lives in this kind of work. Sharing their stories and accomplishments can uplift and inspire us all in the face of the national and some state dynamics that continue to threaten to overwhelm us.
We are a great people who live in a great state. Keep this top of mind in everything that we do. The other will fall of its own weight and leave us even freer to be who we know that we already are.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.