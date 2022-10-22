I have been thinking a lot about the upcoming general election here in our state.
Each voter has to make their own decision on each race on their ballot. I am not in a position to advise what any other voter needs to do. Possibly the best contribution I can make here is to highlight three races that particularly concern me and share the kinds of questions that I feel may be most helpful in deciding between the candidates for each of these offices.
I am especially interested in helping voters to sort out why they might feel a natural inclination to favor a veteran incumbent without regard to the quality of their performance during the time that they have held their position. What might help to cut through this kind of implicit bias that may make us feel most comfortable giving our vote to the person whose name we know the best or who we have been able to work with at some level over a period of time?
How can we even assess the quality of the performance of a longtime incumbent? Are there a couple of specific and meaningful questions that we ask of a challenger who has not previously served in the particular office that they are running for?
Following are three races with two questions for the incumbent and challenger for each of these offices. I am including the 17th senatorial district even though I do not live there because of the importance of this race related to the issue of reproductive rights in our state.
U.S. House of Representatives, First District
Carole Miller, R (incumbent). What have you done to reach out to the new members of the district that was reconfigured based on the last census to include Kanawha County and vicinity? What federal laws have you supported and voted for to address the needs of people in your current district, which includes our most distressed counties in the southern coalfields?
Lacy Watson, D (challenger). Where have you traveled to introduce yourself to voters in the new First District? What have you learned from these voters about what they most need and want for you to support as a member of Congress?
State Senate, 17th district
Tom Takubo, R (incumbent). During the negotiations, debates and votes on the bill passed this summer by our Legislature and signed by the governor to ban abortion with only narrow exceptions, what led you to change your mind to protect only the doctors instead of all health professionals from criminal penalties related to abortions? How will the new law affect the availability of doctors and high quality health care here in our state, including in maternity care deserts?
Sam Woods, D (challenger). How are your views on reproductive rights and health care different from those of Sen. Takubo? How will you use your position as senator to promote your views even if you are in the minority following this upcoming election?
Kanawha County Clerk
Vera McCormick, R (incumbent). What systems have you put into place to prevent the kinds of problems you have had with losing ballots and the embezzlement of funds from your office? What training and oversight do you give to your staff to stay current on state laws and policies and ensure a high level of customer service, especially for new voters and people who are dependent on using absentee ballots?
Amanda Estep-Burton, D (challenger). What kinds of changes do you plan to bring to the clerk’s office? How will your experience with service as a state legislator in the House of Delegates and your career as the vice-president of a bank here in Charleston contribute to professionalizing the clerk’s office and making the changes that you want to see?
Additional questions may come to mind for other voters. Just formulating the questions is a way of helping to figure out what can be important regardless of whether or not the candidates see them or direct answers are forthcoming.
My own feeling is that there are dysfunctions in each of these three offices and that we are blessed with highly qualified challengers who can accomplish what needs to be done. I understand that others may have a different take on all of this, including different assessments of which offices are most problematic and who can best fill them. I also acknowledge that what I see as a problem may be seen by some others as a strength, depending on the viewpoint of the voter.
In our democratic system elections present each of us who meet the qualifications with an opportunity to help make a difference with our votes. The most important thing, at least for me, is to cast a vote for the candidate of our choice. It is ideal if we can then engage ongoing as active citizens in informing, monitoring, and holding accountable whoever serves in an office.
We deserve the highest possible level of performance and service from each of our elected officials. Their leadership is integral to the strength of our state and our people and has real effects on the quality of our daily lives.