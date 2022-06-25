As I write this I am thinking about the past week, with so many disparate but meaningful occasions to reflect on. FestivALL events. Juneteenth celebrations. Leadership changes in the state Democratic party. Unpacking more boxes and finding things that had gone missing or that I did not know I had. Watching the Charleston Charlies/Dirty Birds pull out a game in overtime.
Two messages come through, that are like two sides of the same coin.
One is from a veteran local minister who I met at the five corners Juneteenth event. He shared a favorite message: “Positive words, positive results.”
The other is the first entry in a small yellow spiral notebook from my last year or two of high school: “Because my mind itches I — Scratch Intelligently.”
I have also been thinking a lot about the changing of the guard and allowing younger generations to take over while contributing whatever we can from experience.
It occurs to me that it is not a matter of we who are elders knowing more. I clearly do not. I learn every day from people who are younger than I am, including witnessing as best I can the relationships they have among themselves.
I think maybe what we bring to the mix, in general, may be our built-in awareness of the fact that we have less time ahead than what is behind us.
I, at least, feel more determined than ever to make the most of it.
Not that I always do. I have ups and downs like anyone else, also things that I wish I could undo or do better. Someone once told me I could rationalize anything. So I view even daytime naps and mindless reading of home magazines or sitting on the porch as integral to some kind of balance that supports the creative process.
Still, I feel like where the rubber hits the road is in how we choose to use our capacity of mind, which is usually focused on something.
It can be so easy to fall into habits of negativity that are less than helpful to ourselves and to others.
Probably the most practical advice I ever had, at a time when it really mattered, was to surround myself with positive people. I have learned, finally, that if a person or a group is continually negative I can just turn away.
This does not mean ignoring the pain of others without trying to be of comfort or service. I am literally talking about habits that can come to characterize our words and our thoughts as if on automatic.
Of course, this also requires that I monitor myself. If and when I do not like what I see, then it is up to me to change it and make amends where I can.
Back to the baseball game. I was fascinated to watch the dynamics of the other team’s temperamental manager who was finally evicted from the game. It looked to me like most of the players on both teams declined to get caught up in his outbursts and supported each other.
In the most contentious incident, that led to the eviction, I myself got caught up in the feelings of the crowd, although I mostly shook my head instead of booing. After all, I was sitting with a clear view of first base, where my neighbors and I could all verify the close call of the umpire that the runner was safe. I think we were all in disbelief that the manager was acting like he did and not letting it go.
I was actually kind of thrilled by the innate sense of fairness and justice that the rest of us all shared.
This sense of fairness and justice is also a basic theme that is running through these Jan. 6 hearings.
I also applaud the young players who clearly did not support the manager in his addiction to the fight.
This is the same kind of spirit that can emerge in our renewed state Democratic party. The more we can get past the old battles and alliances the better we can focus on working together in support of our mission to serve the many and not the few.
As for the arts, our divisions disappear when we are together listening to good music and eating good food. Watching the children try out new things. Hearing the songs and stories related to Juneteenth. Celebrating the great work of so many different kinds of artists of all ages.
I have been wanting to share this signature gospel song about the devil that Angie Richardson sang at Vandalia. This may be the right time for it:
“Don’t let him ride with you/Don’t let him ride with you/If he rides with you/He’ll tell you what to do/Don’t let him ride.”
Whatever our faith, or no faith, we can substitute negativity for the devil and understand how this song applies. Our positive thoughts and words can help to lead to results that we want to see.