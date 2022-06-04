Our state’s annual Vandalia Gathering is often referred to as a reunion. I realized this year how my experiences there touched on so many parts of my life, even though I’m not from here.
I imagine that this thread applies even more so to those who were born and raised in our state. It must be especially meaningful for people who have grown up as full participants in the rich traditions of music, dance, storytelling quilting, food and arts and crafts.
I was also aware of the multi-generational dimensions as I saw new infants in front packs, little kids running around among parents and elders and everyone in between. I was most impressed by the young adults whose mastery of their instruments sounded, at least to my untrained ear, as strong as some of the elders and teachers who played alongside of them.
One of the people I ran into, along with her adult son, is the descendant of grandparents who came from the same town in Ukraine as my father’s parents. We figured this out years ago when we discovered that they initially landed in the same block on the lower east side of New York.
It was common for a block or two to be populated by people who came from the same region of the old country. I remember one time when I saw my friend at the West Side Kroger, I realized that our grandmothers could have met like we did when they shopped in an open air market in the town where they both came from.
At another point I met and talked with a woman and her husband who touched an early part of my own life. The husband attended the same junior high school in San Francisco a year before I did. He moved on to another junior high school that I remember visiting to watch our boys’ soccer teams play. I attended a high school open to the whole city, but most of my junior high classmates went to the same neighborhood high school he attended, where they were just a year behind him.
The woman is one of the daughters of a man with whom my father, then teaching at West Virginia University, had an intense rivalry, including competing broadcasts on public radio, over public policy issues. She herself went to the same college I attended over a decade after my time there.
Some years ago I mentioned this rivalry to another sister when I learned who her father was. This recent conversation helped me to gain more insights into him as a person. I found our conversation to be very healing, for me, at least. It put to rest any traces of this historic enmity between our fathers decades after their passing.
I also spoke with a woman whose daughter was about to compete in the event we were watching. I am in an ongoing email discussion group that her father invited me into. He also grew up in the Bay Area and we figured out one time that my father probably hired his uncle to work in a key job there.
I was thrilled, as I have been in the past, when I was able to speak with a man who used to play with a group that I first saw perform at the Berkeley Folk Festival almost 60 years ago. His group’s music helped me to view our state as a place where I wanted to move with my own family after my older son was born.
I learned much later that one of the songs they played originated in Arthurdale. It was performed in the 1930s by a man I got to know when he was in his 90s and played at Vandalia and Clifftop.
I am always happy to see a friend and his wife who I run into fairly often. I once helped to hire him for a job that he has since retired from after 40 years of stellar service.
I saw a woman and her two young kids whose family I know. One of her brothers went to school with my younger son. I recently came across a story they wrote and illustrated together in around the fourth grade.
I visited for awhile with a vendor whose daughter also went to school with them. Later on she has worked with me and my successors at FestivALL.
By this time my older son, who is visiting, had joined us. I introduced him to an artist from the art fairs and he bought one of her pieces.
It was a treat to get to talk for awhile with the legislator whose office I worked in for three years.
Then I ran into a woman who was once a neighbor. I came to know her as a fellow parent, an artisan and an advocate at the Legislature. I knew we had opposing views of some things. Despite this we always managed to connect based on what we share in common. We still found this connection at this year’s Vandalia Gathering.
She ventured into some things that she knew might be troubling to me. I shared some of my own perspectives as gently as possible. It was a little awkward, but neither of us let it come between us.
She also pointed to areas where I could appreciate her experience and views. I am convinced that the willingness to explore these kinds of boundaries and just kind of sit with our differences are critical to the functioning democracy that so many of us are striving for.
Then, I witnessed the performance of an amazing gospel singer whose sessions I used to attend pre-COVID. Toward the end of her set she introduced her 84-year-old aunt who had just come over after church with the help of another family member. Her aunt accepted the invitation to perform a song. A chair and mic were set up for her at the foot of the stage and she took her place there.
We were gifted with an incredibly powerful, ageless voice and presence from this inspiring and generous woman. We all responded with a spontaneous standing ovation. Many of us went over to thank her before she left.
The gospel singer said from the stage that her aunt had once wanted to be a country music singer. Based on what I heard, she still has the voice to succeed.
Earlier in the set I heard a song that I have always loved. The singer recognized how the words are particularly meaningful after the horrific past couple of weeks that defy comprehension.
“Farther along we’ll know all about it; farther along we’ll understand why/Cheer up my brother; live in the sunshine, we’ll understand it all by and by.”
The Vandalia Gathering is a touchstone for the best of our culture. It reaffirms over and over the strengths of our people and the bonds that we share and pass on across generations.
I cannot think of a more fitting antidote to the troubling times that we are in right now. I look forward to a summer of similar events that will bring us together to explore and revitalize our common bonds.
I encourage everyone to attend as many of these events as you can. Invest the time to make and validate these same kinds of connections. Like the music, dancing, storytelling, quilts, food, and arts and crafts, these are indelible elements of our culture that can at least help to bring us back together again.
There is nothing like in person contact to affirm our humanity. Our screens have served to bring many of us safely together during challenging times. They will continue to do so. Now we know better how to reduce the risk of venturing outside to celebrate together face-to-face.