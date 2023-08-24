During this time of crisis at West Virginia University, I submit that we are all Mountaineers. As some commentators have pointed out, the actions being taken in Morgantown are consistent with the movement by some of our leaders to dumb down our state. Not only that, but national groups are reported to be using WVU to further their own business as consultants and their political agendas.
We need to understand how this affects our whole state. This is not just a matter of a few math PhD candidates or students committed to learning a language in order to function in a global profession, important as this is. I just received an email petition to sign on behalf of the creative writing program, which is another small piece of this assault.
We cannot allow ourselves to get caught up in this dynamic of divide and conquer. Some of us have seen these tactics before.
During our governor’s first year in office, he slashed support for 14 private, non-profit organizations that were dedicated to helping vulnerable people. Rather than fight among themselves these organizations got together to advocate with the Legislature and the funding was restored. Then, on the last Friday night of the regular legislative session the governor’s lobbyist was able to slip in and get passed a $25 million allocation to promote sports at The Greenbrier, which the governor owns.
The same kind of thing is playing out now. While WVU is forced into the process of gutting itself the governor proposed and the legislature passed funds for new pet projects that are more than equal to the amount that is needed to address the WVU deficit. As one brave legislator commented in the House Finance Committee discussion of these proposals, there was enough to help WVU buy another year for a deliberative planning process to get its fiscal house in order. Three Morgantown legislators were unable to amend one of the bills on the House floor.
At least the House of Delegates allowed the time to debate the bills. A couple dozen bills were passed by the Senate right out the gate with no referral to a committee or discussion on the floor. Wham! Bam! Thank you ma’am. So much for the democratic process.
I listened from home to the House Finance Committee as these two particular bills came up for deliberation. Although both were for new projects, the differences between them were like night and day. The one for the new cybersecurity program at Marshall University was well thought out with a firm rationale for an immediate allocation without waiting for the regular legislative session.
The one to build a new hangar for an aircraft mechanics program in the north central part of the state was like a blank slate. The presenter was unable to answer the majority of questions from the committee members. When asked about why the allocation is needed now, the response was because the funding is there.
This is the same funding that would help to buy more time for WVU.
Another dynamic that I have seen play out before, over and over, is to empower leaders to make major changes when they are on the way out. This way the new person can come in with a clean slate to do whatever it is that someone thinks needs to be done. It feels like this is part of what is happening at WVU.
We need comprehensive participatory planning to look at WVU in the context of our whole state. An interview with one masters-level education student pointed out that eliminating a program to prepare graduates with other majors to teach in our schools will hamper our ability to fill teacher vacancies statewide.
I wonder about the downstream effects of eliminating the foreign language and English as a second language programs. Who will be prepared to teach our public school students who need and want to benefit from these subjects?
The cavalier attitude of the university president – let them go elsewhere, or learn online – with the support of the governor and key legislators ignores the realities that our students and their families are dealing in a competitive global economy. Instead of gutting their ability to use the PROMISE scholarship and thus benefit from studying in-state, these doors are being closed to them. How will this affect our already low college-going rate and the agenda for keeping our graduates at home?
It feels particularly counterintuitive to eliminate or downgrade programs for public administration and environmental management. This is a time when we need these resources more than ever to facilitate the transition to a clean energy economy that will help us to protect ourselves and our planet.
We know that some of our leaders may see these programs as a threat to their dedication to fighting this transition at all costs. It is impossible to view the chaos in Morgantown apart from this bigger story.
Within WVU, statements from the administration attempt to minimize the effects of their actions as touching only a small percentage of faculty and students. An organization is like a living organism. If you damage one part you are damaging the whole. Reports show that the pain is being felt across the campus and flies in the face of the celebrations that the university is sponsoring as if to distract from what is going on.
I was curious about the members of the board of governors who will make the final decisions on cutbacks next month. They are appointed by the governor and include a number of his closest allies and friends. The chair was secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services during Gov. Gaston Caperton’s administration. I felt at the time that she did a credible job in that role with good appointments, including my boss, to her management team.
My hope and my prayer right now is that this group will look at the big picture and work in the best interests of our state and our people. They need to override the narrow political agenda that is being promoted by the outgoing university president and his cohort.
Right now we are getting national attention – again – for all of the wrong reasons. This has a ripple effect on everything else that we are trying to do. It runs counter to the millions of dollars that we are investing in tourism, in trying to bring remote workers into the state and in attracting investments in our workforce and our economy.
I am grieving as a citizen of our state and as a member of the WVU family. My father taught at WVU. Other family members and I have earned degrees there and had other interactions with the university and its various functions over the years.
I suggest that each of us reaches out to the board of governors and the elected leaders of our state – the governor and our legislators – to express our concerns and request that the funding be found to allow time to revisit and reboot this whole process of determining what needs to be done.
If cutbacks are still required, then let them be made with input from everyone affected. Base any changes on a vision for the future of our state that is in our best interests and takes all of the factors we are dealing with into account.
One of the most egregious aspects of what is going on is that the university president did not even ask for more funding from the governor and the legislature. It is as if he is living on some island that he knows he is about to escape with a golden parachute to take him to some new paradise.
We are the ones who live here and are left to pick up the thousands of pieces as all of the damage plays itself out. It is not too late to stop this disaster. I have witnessed major political assaults like this one being stopped before the destruction could occur. Each of us can make a difference to help to right this sinking ship and build a stronger vessel to carry us into the future.