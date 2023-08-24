Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

During this time of crisis at West Virginia University, I submit that we are all Mountaineers. As some commentators have pointed out, the actions being taken in Morgantown are consistent with the movement by some of our leaders to dumb down our state. Not only that, but national groups are reported to be using WVU to further their own business as consultants and their political agendas.

We need to understand how this affects our whole state. This is not just a matter of a few math PhD candidates or students committed to learning a language in order to function in a global profession, important as this is. I just received an email petition to sign on behalf of the creative writing program, which is another small piece of this assault.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

