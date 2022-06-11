How do we deal with what happens when our comfort is disrupted, for whatever reason? Many of us cannot help but to feel it deeply. Our feeling may be to the good, to celebrate when the reason is positive. It may also affect us like a punch to the gut when things happen that cause so much pain.
People who are on the street because they are homeless and suffer from mental illness confront us directly. We seem to be seeing this more and more downtown here in Charleston. We know that the people we see are only the tip of the iceberg of individuals who have similar conditions but who also have places to live where they are surrounded by family and neighbors.
We used to have an organized group in Charleston that was referred to as the caring community. Our mission was to reduce the stigma of mental health issues and support the services that are needed to address them.
As helpful as this can be on a personal level, we also know that all of us are affected by the dynamics of larger, even global, systems that can afflict and upset us. Global warming. Wealth inequality. Rising autocracy. I read somewhere that Al Gore connected at least some of these dots in a closing presentation at Davos last month.
We know that some of our neighbors may connect the dots as they see and feel them through faith in a God who they view as somehow thriving on demonization and conspiracies. The forces that benefit from these global systems that can afflict and upset us also work ceaselessly to divide us in order to perpetuate their power.
What is a person to do in the face of all of this? I offer these suggestions in case they are useful.
Find our own sources of faith, whatever these are, that are based on uniting rather than on dividing.
Take care of ourselves and our own health in a way that allows us to serve as a witness based on this faith.
Hone in on the good things. To whom much is given, much is expected. Pass on our blessings, to the extent that we can, day in and day out.
In all of this, do not expect any particular results. I first learned about chaos theory from my younger son’s experience at a summer science camp. Even a butterfly fluttering by can cause a ripple of effects that is very far-reaching. We may never know the results of even a smile.
I am always grateful and amazed by people who work at call centers who are able to convey their respect and presence just by the tone of their voice and their handling of an issue.
Our connectedness has infinite variations beyond what we can anticipate even in a day.
Part of our constituting the ballast of the nation I envision we have in West Virginia is that so many of us tend to stay put. We choose to live here, challenging as it sometimes may be. We age here. Our children grow up. New generations come along. We are part of a web of relationships that forms over time.
I have noted before how my neighbor in the country lived in the same place for all of his 96 years. Year after year he tended the same garden plot that his parents had. He could look across the narrow two-lane road to the loft in a blacksmith and grist mill shed where he used to play when he was a young child. He knew every tree and each turn in the road. He attended the one-room church a short walk from home and sat in the plain wooden pews that were built by his father.
He was still very much a part of the greater world. His family and visitors took him out to the doctor or wherever and also brought it all home to him even after he could not drive his prized cars around to see things for himself. He loved to watch “The Price Is Right” and the food channel even though there was little he needed and he tended to eat the same home-cooked meals that he grew up on.
He understood well the functions of the internet and what it could do even though there was none in the house. He sat and watched from his porch to learn more about us as neighbors than we knew about each other.
It is not just the elderly who experience this kind of connectedness. I remember when I first moved to our state, over 50 years ago. I was amazed to meet young children who could recite every detail of their extended family that went across counties. They knew well the web of relationships that they were born into and stayed incredibly attuned to the dynamics. This kind of intelligence served them well, since what affected one would invariably affect the whole.
This is the kind of awareness that can affect us so much now. It is amplified by our exposure to the media while at the same time it resonates with our lives as members of a caring community.
A tenet of classic philosophy is that each child who is born is a composite of the whole world.
The mass shootings are likely to continue to plague us with what may be the shooters’ terrible, distorted and indelible cries for help that inflict such a horrific and unending loss and sadness on others.
We can anticipate more forest fires in our west and around the world. Flooding. Tornadoes, monsoons, cyclones and hurricanes. Hunger. Displacement. The violence and destruction of warfare.
We each have our own personal faith and wisdom that we bring to all of this turmoil. We need to trust these brave qualities in ourselves and reinforce them in others. Continue to put one foot in front of the other. We cannot be paralyzed by the horrors or live our lives consumed by anger and blame.
The sun is rising in the sky and the rest of the day beckons. I anticipate some combination of household zen, advocacy and fellowship. Grounded in the green beans that are improbably reaching for the direct sunlight during the few hours that it touches them. Some lettuce and carrot seeds just coming up and the tomato plant climbing in its wire cage.
All of the different kinds of birds that thrive in the trees here. The possum I saw the other day, somehow at home in the middle of town. The voices of neighbors who are talking from their porches and yards. The sounds of the cars and occasional trains.
The breeze rustling the leaves and the clouds moving across the sky. I just learned that a classmate from grade school who passed away some years ago had a lifelong fascination with science fiction and the exploration of the universe. His family arranged for his ashes to be flown to the moon on a future commercial mission. In the interim, a portion is included on a satellite that was just launched to circle the earth for the next 10 years.
It was a revelation in the 1960s when Stewart Brand used a photo of our planet viewed from space on the cover of The Whole Earth Catalog. I remember posting that same photo on my wall as a reminder.
We are all in this together.
I think about Maurice Sendak’s great book, “Where the Wild Things Are.” Max is afraid of monsters under his bed, ventures out to find and come to terms with them — “Let the wild rumpus begin” — and then sails safely back home to a warm meal. This may be a good parable for where some of us are here and now.
It does not matter how old we are. We still have this child inside who is trying to make sense of the world. At every age it is natural to want to make the most we can of whatever time we may have here.