I know it is counterintuitive, but I woke up the other morning thinking about sunsets. Sunsets, trains along the river and towboats are important to me during these days of little or no travel. I get wanderlust and cannot just jump in the car and roam around the state like I used to do when I could drive.
I mostly satisfy my quest for adventure by looking for these phenomena in the sky and along the river that take us beyond ourselves even as our lives are centered in one place.
I do not remember sunsets from my earlier years, growing up in Detroit. Even by the river, on the lakes that we visited, or at my aunt’s farm. My dominant memory is of skies that were mostly white and flat — but with some strong shadows — except for when it rained or snowed.
So it was a revelation when we moved to San Francisco when I was 12. For that first year, before finding a garden apartment where my sister and I could each have our own bedroom again, we lived on the fourth floor of a high rise building with a distant view of the ocean from the living room and even from the window by my own bed. Imagine that.
We were in the fog belt so there were whole months when the view was obscured at least part of the time. When it was clear I learned to drop everything while I watched from a few miles away as the sun set over the ocean. It was magical to me. It still is. Simple and straightforward, feeling the earth turn.
Sunsets are a lot more complicated here from the east end flats, also more unpredictable with different colors every time. Even the locations of the colors change as the light bounces off of the ephemeral clouds. Within one block along the river the vista can vary drastically due to the lay of the hills across on the south side.
The combination of the sunset and outside events can be really cool, like at the levee or the ballpark. The most spectacular sunset I have seen here came a few weeks ago when I was watching the reading of a play at the newly redesigned Slack Plaza. I kept looking behind me, also taking a few photos with my iPhone, as the light show progressed.
The thing is, I know that air pollution is contributing to what we see in these sunsets. The pollution can also be with us on a beautiful day like one we had recently with mild temperatures and fluffy white clouds passing overhead through deep blue skies. When I saw my neighbor downtown we shared how we were each huffing and puffing just from the short walk.
Sure enough, the weather app on my phone showed that the air quality index was pushing moderate, which is when I generally start to feel symptoms. The microscopic particulates are working their way deep into my lungs without affecting the clarity of the view.
We are defenseless against these particulates. Some of our elected officials are even trying to weaken the laws and regulations that can be used to give us partial protection. The current regulatory system is already so toothless that we cannot know about the 80,000 chemicals that are not even measured, the combinations we are dealing with, or the cumulative effects on anyone who has had years of exposure from multiple sources.
Projections are that the new federal investments to fight global warming offer substantial help in cleaning up the air through reductions in carbon and methane. Forty percent of federal investments are to be targeted to environmental injustice communities, which can cover a lot of our state. At the same time, we will need to be vigilant to watch that the funds are spent as planned and that expanded manufacturing does not cause emissions that add to our burden.
As much as I love to see the trains and the towboats, I am fine that I am seeing less of them, although I do not know what the data would show. I like to think that demand may be lessened for the coal and oil that they carry and that new public and private investments in our state can make up the difference. At least it feels that we are moving in the right direction overall in reducing carbon while finding cleaner sources of energy with good union jobs.
Plus there is still the Amtrak Cardinal, passing through here six times a week. It is always a thrill to me to see it and hear its whistle. I still look to the possible expansion to a daily schedule in both directions. This expansion would be another good sign that we are serious about protecting our earth for our own sake and for those who come after us.
We can do this. There are more of us who care about our present and future lives than those who are addicted to the fight for some imagined old order. The benefits we can offer now far outweigh what has gone before. Not just in terms of good union jobs. Not just due to the kinds of investments in the basic underpinnings that we could never have as our wealth was taken from us.
The gains in our quality of life with clean air, restored land, and pure water will serve us all well.
It is still incredibly difficult to watch the pain and desperation that some people seem to feel that can lead them to support violence to resist essential change towards a sustainable future. The hatred that can consume their daily lives as they brand others as the enemy based on divide and conquer strategies.
We all deserve better than that.
A loving God, or whatever we may believe in beyond ourselves, is already at work in helping to shepherd us through our current trials. Change is hard, and things can get worse just before they get better. I have witnessed this over the years on a much smaller scale.
It does not help to get caught up in dystopian visions or stories of declining empires. At the same time, we need not be the kind of empire that we once were. We can find more joy and mutual support in an egalitarian world where each life is valued and respected.
We are a smart people here in our state, and beyond. We can see the purveyors of hatred and violence for the outliers that they are. They have always been with us and will continue to be, but they are not the majority. The rest of us can continue to do everything in our power to hold up the common good that unites us in service to our shared life on this earth.
It is much more fun to love each other, whoever we are. Our positive daily interactions with each other are a significant part of what sustains us.
We do not need to wait for an apocalypse to deliver us from the trials in our lives. Through our daily choices we can each help to make the difference that we most want to see.