Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I know it is counterintuitive, but I woke up the other morning thinking about sunsets. Sunsets, trains along the river and towboats are important to me during these days of little or no travel. I get wanderlust and cannot just jump in the car and roam around the state like I used to do when I could drive.

I mostly satisfy my quest for adventure by looking for these phenomena in the sky and along the river that take us beyond ourselves even as our lives are centered in one place.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Recommended for you