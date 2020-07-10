Betty Rivard: We can become a mask-wearing society (Opinion)

We live in a small state. It can often feel like living in a fish bowl, even well beyond the confines of the Capitol building.
We watch each other closely. What we do matters not just to us, but also to others.
So I wear a mask whenever I am outside my front yard on my daily walks through my East End neighborhood here in Charleston.
Yes, technically, there is less risk when I am outside and keeping a distance, which I try to do as best I can. But I don’t want to keep taking it on and off, like this is OK this minute but not the next, aside from the risks of touching the mask that we are warned against.
I read in a recent interview that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, does likewise — wearing a mask all day except when at home or in his office with no one else there.
In order to contain the coronavirus, we must become a mask-wearing culture for as long as it takes for our large, at-risk population to be safe.
It is not just a matter of me protecting you and you protecting me. It is also a matter of teaching each other that mask-wearing is essential day in and day out, as our default apparel whenever we are away from our home base.
I know this means changing how we relate to each other, using our eyes and not our whole face. Handshakes and hugs are already out. This is what we have left as a basic form of connection.
It can be a learned behavior. I grew up in a family where we did not make eye contact. I was in my 30s and living and working here in West Virginia before I found someone who was willing to teach me to handle that energy that comes through our eyes. My natural shyness still kicks in at times, but with masks I have no other option but to overcome it if I want to connect with others, at a distance.
I also learned how gentle touch, when the other person is open to it, can be important and helpful, but that is not in the mix now either.
Friends who have been athletes and coaches, also ministers, have taught me how our sense of physical presence, even at a distance, can be a comfort to others. Fortunately, this form of connection is still available to us when we are in the same place. At its best, it can even come across via Facetime or Zoom, or through selfies or whatever.
This is all really hard work. Probably the easiest part is to physically put the mask on.
The rest can take some serious attention and internal changes day in and day out.
We know from the science that wearing masks is the best protection for ourselves and others.
Being consistent in our own mask-wearing, along with developing connections even while wearing one, are another way to teach and help others to do this also.
Our collective survival can depend on each of us doing this right now.