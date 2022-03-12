I was in the womb during D-Day and cutting teeth when the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. I realize now that I had the kind of early education that some West Virginia legislators are trying to impose on kids now: whitewashed, sterile, with a pre-packaged view of our history.
I could feel the tensions of the 1940s and 1950s before I was old enough to discover where they came from. When the information hit, it hit hard. The legacy of the Great Depression. The Holocaust. Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The McCarthy Era. The tensions affected my family and me all along, but I never understood why.
Remember, back then we were limited in our sources. Three channels on TV before public broadcasting made a fourth. AM radio. Landlines. Lots of local press, with their own views of what was newsworthy.
Even within these limitations, I knew in some sense that I was a child of the world. My three grandparents and great-aunts and great-uncles all spoke with accents that were different from everyone else who I knew or heard via the media. My father’s father read a yiddish newspaper.
Several friends went to Hebrew school in the late afternoons. Our fourth grade teacher spent a year in Japan and came back to share the culture with us when she taught us again in sixth grade.
The strongest reminder of a world beyond ours was the air raid drills where we had to get under our desks in case of a nuclear bomb. Films of mushroom clouds were also etched into my consciousness.
I had glimpses of real struggles during high school. I went to a drama camp with kids who had been washed with high pressure water hoses down the city hall steps when they protested outside the meetings of the House Un-American Services Committee. Many of us felt the weight of the state’s imposing the death penalty after a long moratorium.
I researched and wrote a report on the lives of kids in a public housing project where one of my friends lived. He and his mother generously welcomed me into their home as a base for my work.
In college I went back and forth between two strong dynamics. One was a commitment to understanding the environment around me and contributing to making positive change. The other was a cosmic sense of despair that there was no use in setting goals because the bomb could fall at any time and wipe out life as we knew it.
When I was adrift with my political science degree after college, I asked my best friend for advice. He had majored in philosophy and then did what it took to get into med school to satisfy a lifelong dream of his parents.
He told me to set goals, even if they turned out not to be the right ones. I took his counsel to heart and have followed it ever since then.
Now this long life of goal-setting is again threatened by the looming prospect of nuclear war. The geopolitical realities of power balances are face to face with the real people of the Ukraine and all of those who care about them and the quality of their lives, and of our own.
I know I am not the only one who is actively trying to grapple with what all of this means.
After many twists and turns my mind comes back to the basic truths of my historically Black church and so many other faith traditions: Good and evil exist in the world. With God’s help, the good can prevail.
I am reminded daily of how this struggle plays out in each one of us. It is not just out there, beyond our control. With or without faith in a higher power, psychology tells us that we have agency in our responses to things.
While we cannot control our feelings, we can recognize them and decide how we want to process and manage what is going on inside us. We can learn through repeated practice how to deal with our thoughts. We may just watch them pass through us, avoid the negative to focus on the positive, find hope through action, and enlist others to engage with in mutual support.
A recent New York Times piece by Cory Kilgannon included the following quotes from four different people on the street in Brighton Beach, a place that I just visited in November to see the ocean while I was in New York.
- “Asya Vayner, 87, a Ukrainian immigrant, criticized Mr. Putin’s decision to invade as ‘a moron doing crazy stuff.’ After living through World War II as children, she told me, ‘We never thought this generation would have to go through this.’”
- “Nadia Smirnova, 62, who immigrated here from Russia 15 years ago, told me she feared for a nephew in the Russian army. If Mr. Putin “‘doesn’t care about Ukraine,’ she said, ‘at least consider the Russian soldiers. They have children too.’”
- “Ella Gorshechnikova, a Russian immigrant, told me the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, are ‘neighbors who never wanted war, but this is being decided at higher levels, by rich people who want to carve up the world.’”
“‘The two presidents, from Russia and Ukraine, should meet one on one and work it out,’ said Kamilov Kahkramon, a Russian-speaking server at Kashkar Cafe. ‘I don’t understand why anyone would want to shoot at innocent people. We’re all one blood.’”
I have always imagined that our consciousness as human beings evolves in an upwards spiral across generations. These insightful quotations point to the kind of enlightenment that we can find in our own lifetimes.
I also remember seeing this process through one of my neighbors in the country. He was a veteran of World War II and his son served in Vietnam. One afternoon during the early days of the war in Iraq, he and I sat on concrete blocks by an old store that he used as a garage. Although he was a lifelong Republican, he quietly but firmly divulged to me that he could not see the merit in sending soldiers to fight in this new war.
I can see in my mind a poster that was popular during the peace movement in the 60s. It showed a dove holding an olive branch sitting on top of a bomb.
Doing an internet search turned up posters from the same era, like “Ban the Bomb,” “Make Love Not War,” and the universal peace button that all of us will recognize.
When I had a chance to wander around New York with my camera not long after 9/11, I photographed an elegant COACH store window at night. Through the glass I saw an artfully lighted large round peace symbol fob hanging from a high end leather bag.
The peace sign is now an integral part of our popular culture. Maybe it is time to infuse this sign with its original meaning and bring back the posters. Stand up to whoever may be warmongering and profiteering now by demonstrating our commitment to peace.
The killing has to stop. We can defy any despair-based vision of armageddon that may fuel it by showing day in and day out how our world can move beyond this view of things.
Our shared vision of peaceful coexistence is still alive and well. We must continue to embrace and work together to move toward this vision.