During the inauguration ceremonies I kept breaking into tears without knowing why. Then I figured out it was due to an overpowering sense of relief. I read later that others also cried from this same sense of relief.
The focus on unity was foremost and pervaded every aspect of the inaugural events.
This unity went beyond affiliations with parties or independent status to bring together every one of us who is committed to our fundamental democratic principles.
Three of these fundamental principles that stand out to me are fidelity to the truth, protecting each other’s health and safety, and using our nation’s wealth to address common human needs.
We still have a long way to go in terms of embracing and demonstrating these principles in everyday practices here in our state. I suspect that other states may be facing the same challenges.
I can only hope that the national commitment to these principles will have a good effect on what happens here. We cannot let partisan politics get in the way of this happening.
For the next four years we have a governor who attempts to control access by the press while basically creating his own truths. Our president has hired and empowered a professional press secretary who deeply respects the role of the press in providing facts for us as citizens to use in making our own decisions. We need to see this same deep respect demonstrated here.
We already know from the live stream of the opening day that at least some of our state delegates are not covering their face with masks on the House floor. They are jeopardizing the health and safety of everyone around them, including fellow legislators, staff and guests, even if they are all two weeks past their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The science shows that the vaccines are 95% effective, which leaves the remaining 5% risk. It is still unknown to what extent a person who has had the vaccine can still carry the infection to others.
Public health officials are calling for the continuation of maximum precautions until there is a sufficient mass immunity to protect us all from the risk. They are also suggesting even stronger measures against the new, more virulent strains of the cornoavirus.
We cannot ask legislators and staff to risk their health and their lives or that of those closest to them in order to serve. The precautions must be put into place and enforced on all state property, at a minimum. Deference to political or personal views cannot be used to endanger anyone else. The science is clear about the critical value of masks and distancing in enclosed spaces. These precautions must be enforced.
The same precautions must also apply to schools. It may not just be a coincidence that community spread skyrocketed once schools were reopened. A more detailed look at the data is likely to establish more connections than what those provided to date. Congress must provide and the state must utilize the funds to ensure the necessary ventilation and all other precautions in order to protect all of us.
We all also have a civic and moral obligation to protect our prisoners throughout the state. They need to be early in line for the vaccine due to their congregate situation and disproportionately high health disparities. We also need to know the costs, both personal and to the state, of medical care for prisoners who develop complications because of COVID-19.
Finally, our congressional delegation, governor and Legislature need to support additional federal funds and guarantee the level of state revenues required to meet the government’s responsibility to address human needs. These needs include, at a minimum, food, shelter, health care, basic income and environmental protections.
I find it unconscionable that our state leaders would even consider tax changes that have already been defeated in bipartisan votes based on the facts about their impacts. I do not remember the governor campaigning on a platform of reducing taxes for the rich and increasing the burden on the rest of us by raising our taxes and reducing our public services. Yet his first priority once elected was to eliminate our state income tax, which evidence shows will set us backwards, destabilize our economy, and prevent the kinds of investments that are most effective in building up our state.
We also know that elimination of the corporate inventory tax will create a big hole that increases our property taxes while starving our public schools and public safety. Last year’s failed proposal misrepresented the issues to the public that would vote on this change and reduced the powers of counties to handle their own taxes. There is no justification for forcing us as voters to even consider this ill-conceived proposal.
The inaugural speeches remind us that as citizens we must find the courage to stand up for the democratic principles that define us and our country. This courage is needed more than ever in a state where national forces have been actively sowing divisions among families and neighbors year after year.
We must summon the courage to respect and listen to each other in order to recognize and sort out any fears and concerns that each of us may have and figure out how best to address them. We must also move forward to pursue and accept both federal and state changes that will make concrete improvements in our lives and in the lives of our neighbors while opposing state measures that make things worse.
Reflecting the wisdom and examples shared in the inauguration, in this new era we must all resolve to take care of ourselves and each other in order to be the change that we want to see.