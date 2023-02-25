The last weeks of our state’s regular legislative session always overlap with a number of things. If it is the year that a governor is elected then it starts a month late and runs into Easter. I remember when a former clerk of the House of Delegates had to stay up all night in order to finish the work from the session that ended at midnight and then go to play the organ for the Easter sunrise service at the local cathedral.
During the three out of four years when no governor is elected the session runs through Martin Luther King Jr. Day into Black History Month and ends up during women’s history month. Both schedules include Valentines and Presidents days.
Outside the windows we can see on the Capitol grounds where the buds are swelling and then bursting out as early leaves on the trees. Flocks of robins gather on the lawns. Across the boulevard the river banks are covered with yellow and white daffodils.
Inside there are as many ups and downs as a roller coaster. We all have our favorite bills that we want to see passed and signed into law. There are also bills that we hope will never see the light of day as we work hard to defeat them.
As Charles Dickens said at the beginning of “A Tale of Two Cities:” “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
The last couple of weeks of the session offer plenty of examples of each of these statements, which is why I have quoted them at length here. The challenge that each of us faces is how best to intervene in the hope of making a difference in the best interests of our state and our people.
There are as many ways to do this as there are different bills. Each bill is unique, with its own advocates and opponents as well as people to whom it seems to make no difference. We may be obsessed with its passage or defeat or simply ignore it to focus on something else.
Sometimes a bill has a way of forcing us to pay attention. We hear as a person who is personally affected offers a plea that gets through to us and makes a difference. Someone takes the time to spell out for us exactly what it means. We know from previous experience how egregious it is in the harm it can do to so many. Or, to the contrary, we have high hopes for how it can help to improve our quality of life and that of our neighbors.
Even from a distance, without going to the Capitol, there are ways to weigh in. I recently received an email request to call all of the members of a Senate committee to request their support for the passage of a key bill. It is much easier to make these calls in the Senate, where each member has his or her own secretary. Even easier if, as I have, you have been around the Capitol in person long enough to know either the senator or their secretary. Or you may know them back home.
Written communications, via email or text, may sometimes work better in the House of Delegates for those who do not have their own secretarial staff.
Even better is being able to show up at the Capitol in person. I have rarely done this since Covid. It can allow us to request a meeting or figure out where a person is and walk down the hall with them as they rush between meetings. This is when it helps to have a so-called elevator speech, which is a very short description of an issue and what we want them to do.
The Capitol can be a very heavy place. It can also reveal its sweetness and light for us to try to find and grab hold of.
Sometimes just showing up can make a difference to the good. We show that we care. We support their actions and their being there. We also bear witness and can carry the stories back home.
This is an auspicious time, these last days of the legislative session. We need to keep our wits about us and look for and even create new openings to act. As much as we want to roam by the riverbanks or curl up on the porch swing for a nap, it is a time for all hands on deck.
As a veteran advocate said the other day, sometimes we may need to redefine a win. The Rolling Stones sang, “You can’t always get what you want.” It is hard sometimes to have the wisdom to embrace the next phrase of their song: “But if you try sometimes you just might find you get what you need.” Even after a bill passes, we may fight for the governor to veto it.
When we lose and something that we view as bad happens? We do our best to move on to make lemonade out of lemons. Inform our fellow voters about how things came down and what we see is at stake. Point out how their legislators voted. Look for good candidates to run for office. Do everything we can to help vote them in.
There is little time to rest before the next round. Enjoy the sunshine, the early morning dew, the fireflies. Gather together with friends and plan. There is another day. We can do this. We will all be better off for engaging to help however we can.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.