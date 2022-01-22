I’ve come to realize that democracy is something visceral to me. I can feel it in my bones.
There are two chains of memory that stand out for me.
I have a color slide that shows me on my father’s shoulders looking over a crowd to a distant stage, with President Harry S. Truman at the podium. We were outside at a Labor Day rally in Detroit ahead of Truman’s 1948 re-election, which was just before my fourth birthday.
Four years later, in 1952, I walked with my mother through the snow to my grade school, half a block from home, to watch her vote for Adlai Stevenson.
During the next presidential election, in 1956, I was on the California Zephyr crossing the country with my mom and my sister as we followed my father to his new job in San Francisco. We made a side trip to Grand Canyon and then stopped in L.A. to stay with distant cousins and visit the newly opened Disneyland.
By the next election, in 1960, I was a high school student feeling the amazing charisma and energy of JFK and his invitation to service. Just before President Eisenhower left office, I heard him give his speech on the dangers of the military industrial complex. I was also aware by then that the vote that I took for granted was not available to everyone.
In 1964 I was in the thick of the fight for free speech in Berkeley that built on the summer of freedom for voting rights in Mississippi. I was still too young to vote then. But l saw how our active participation in our democracy could help to combat both voter suppression and the attack on our first amendment rights.
By then my parents and sister had moved to West Virginia. I knew Sen. Robert C. Byrd as the person who used the filibuster to fight civil rights, an action that he later regretted.
In that context the filibuster went against everything that I believed in: not only civil rights, but the democratic process itself.
As a voter and pollworker, and later a campaign volunteer, I have too many memories of elections and voting to go into them here.
During this second year of following our state legislature only remotely, what I miss the most are the moments of being in the room where I can see the best of the democratic process in action.
Sometimes this has meant watching from one of the galleries. When I worked as per diem staff I had privileges of the floor in the House, where I could sit at the back or to one side or the other. Once I also sat in the back of the Senate during a key vote on an issue that I cared about.
Over my 30 years around the Capitol, I was often in a committee room. In the House this frequently meant sitting on a bench so close behind the delegates that they had to move in their chairs for me to get by. When I clerked for four different committees I could watch from the dais of the room that we used.
I have my own definition of the best of the democratic process. I believe that it happens when there is an open exchange of views that leads to the resolution of an issue, all in real time.
It is like I know it when I see it, at least from my point of view. There is a kind of energy in the room as people move past their own set views and alliances to engage in the search for the best path forward.
I have always cherished these moments. I have also experienced a lifetime of meetings, going back to my Brownie troop when I was 7. I learned, sometimes the hard way, to work with others to find and achieve our common goals.
This process is still ongoing through the wonders of Zoom.
It pains me now to know that there are citizens in our country who are not having these kinds of experiences. I wonder what has led some of them to be so strongly estranged that they would also work to deny these experiences to others.
In my first semester of college I studied comparative government through the lens of five countries. We were only 17 years past the end of the Second World War, in which a number of my professors served in combat.
The orthodoxy at the time was that the actions of countries were a reflection of the most intimate characteristics of the culture that were passed on through families and communities.
We were taught that the horrors of Germany arose from the authoritarian nature of its people. Likewise, the religion and family structure in Japan resulted in their menace to the rest of the world.
I suspect that these views have long since been discredited by both history and science as we have seen more about how countries can evolve. Still, I wonder how the undermining of public education as an embodiment of and catalyst for our melting pot here may contribute to the kinds of intractable divisions that we are seeing around us. I also know that I am not the only one who questions the role of the fundamentalist evangelical church in contributing to this process.
At the least I suggest that we need to consider how people and systems that build on the worst of our instincts are now playing themselves out.
During this week when critical decisions are being made that affect our democracy, I want to try at least to bring this all home.
The national hype is that our future depends on the vote of two senators, one of whom we elected here in our state. It has been made clear in the most recent reports that the hesitancy to give priority to voting rights and elections has not just come from them. The ongoing commitment of the president and his leadership related to these issues are now being called into question as too little too late.
As I have made clear throughout my writing and thinking, I do not view Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. as the kind of mean horrible person that so many people now believe him to be. I will continue to testify to the good things that he has done that I myself have witnessed.
At the same time, I am as appalled as anyone by some of his statements and actions from his current position of power in the national arena. In the interests of staying positive, I have deleted my personal list and will not enumerate these things here.
More words have been written about Manchin than any one person could ever possibly read. We know that some people consider him to be a hero for standing up to what they view as the oppression from within his own party. Recent polls show that his ratings here are better than the president’s.
National reporters exaggerate these numbers to make it appear that they represent our whole state. All of us know that there is a critical mass of people here who do not share these views. There are still many of us whose most fervent pleas are for our senator to use his power to help save our democracy. Forge new paths on the things that we all agree on and put these protections into place, the sooner the better.
Deal with the filibuster as needed to resolve the issues where we cannot reach agreement. No one is served — and our democracy is threatened – when we allow the erosion of the vote and the attacks on elections in the name of states rights or stopping an imaginary steal.
It is not too late to turn this around. By protecting our vote and ensuring fair elections we can embody the democracy that raised us to be the people and country that we are. We must continue to do whatever it takes to bring out the best in the people we can be.