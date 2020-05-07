Betty Rivard: We need more data in WV COVID-19 response (Opinion)

In one of his news conferences, our governor reminded us that May is Mental Health Month. One of the things I am doing for my mental health, as supported by many of the numerous articles that are being published on this issue, is to establish some simple routines.
One of my routines is to use my iPhone or laptop to watch the daily news conferences of our governor, Jim Justice, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. I believe both governors share a heartfelt commitment to protecting the lives of the citizens in their states. Their assumptions about what this means and their way of going about it could not be more different in some ways.
This might sound crazy, but the dividing line that most comes to mind, from a TV ad in the 1970s, is this: It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature. You can Google the ad, which promotes a brand of margarine, and see examples on YouTube.
I also think back to a workshop I led in the 1970s on the difference between professionalism and paternalism related to social work and the administration of what was then our state Department of Welfare. In today’s terms, professionalism requires an evidence-based process of respecting and sharing the science and the reasoning based on the data. Paternalism involves deferring to and trusting a father or mother figure and their team to take care of everything
Both governors start out their daily news conferences by sharing the data.
Cuomo reviews what he considers to be the key metrics via a series of graphs and lists that are on a screen next to him. These metrics include the comparative numbers over time of new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and people who have died. He always reminds us that the number of people who died is too high — it has been in the hundreds per day — and that each number is not just a number but represents a person who has a family and whose loss will be felt deeply.
Justice begins by stating the number of new deaths or celebrating if there is none. He gives the age, gender and county of each person. He asks for our prayers for each of them and their family.
Sometime during his presentation, Justice shares the one metric he has decided we need, although questions continue to be raised about its use as a primary indicator at this point. This metric is the rate of confirmed cases based on the number of people who are tested for a given time period. He compares the rate to the national average and our neighboring states, where it always compares favorably. He also tells us how good we are for maintaining this low rate.
He refers to some of the other metrics he uses, like hospitalizations and the R0 (pronounced R-naught) rate that describes the rate at which an infected person spreads the virus. I might be missing something, but I can only find some of the other metrics, like those used by Cuomo, on our public dashboard. I cannot get a clear picture of our state without the necessary data.
Cuomo is clear that the lives he wants to save right now are the lives of people who are suffering and dying from COVID-19.
Justice is equally clear that he is committed to saving both these lives and also the lives of people who might suffer and die from suicide or overdoses if our economy crashes.
Both governors understand our essential workers are at risk no matter what we do. Justice states often that our state’s population has the highest risk in the country. More than 50% of us are vulnerable to the virus because of age or chronic health conditions.
Cuomo is taking steps to reopen New York based on the science, regional advisory groups and coordination with neighboring states whose economies are interrelated.
Justice also has a plan that is unfolding in stages. If there is a scientific basis for his choices, they are not clear to me. Some also conflict with parts of the national guidance.
Justice also refers to consultations within and beyond the state. At the same time, he has stated repeatedly that we need to be self-sufficient and take care of our own. I cannot know the extent to which he recognizes how people in our border counties interact across state lines or move between counties. Almost every West Virginian also has family members we love and care about who live in other counties or states. Some of us also remain connected with family or friends in other countries. We are not an isolated island.
Part of what we are dealing with here is a difference in worldviews that goes beyond this current pandemic. The political realities also are very different, despite the pledge of each of the governors to rise above politics. These differences reflect deep divisions within our states and our nation related to larger issues such as global warming, universal health care, income inequality and equal respect for everyone in an inclusive society.
This year’s elections give us all choices related to our state and country’s leadership and their worldviews and policies. Whatever the results might be, we still need to get through to next January with the leadership we have now.
National polls show a majority of people are fearful they will get the coronavirus. They want to keep stricter protections in place and not reopen too quickly. We all know we are dealing with a lot of unknowns. We also know our individual decisions matter, in terms of what we do. It is up to each of us to decide where we go, the distance we keep from each other and whether and where we use a cloth face covering.
None of us wants to learn the hard way that we have risked too much and lost lives in the process. We need to help to keep our governor focused on the lives threatened by the virus now and the measures required to protect us. We also must demand the kind of information we need as a basis for our individual decisions.