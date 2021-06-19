Something has been bothering me, and I have been struggling to pinpoint what it is. Then I saw a clip sent to me from a friend that showed MetroNews “Talkline” host Hoppy Kercheval being interviewed on MSNBC. One of the things he said is that, despite the recent rally and march in Charleston, the For the People Act is not generating any buzz in our state because we are mostly conservative and our elections have been going smoothly.
A little later I saw the comprehensive front page story by the Gazette-Mail’s Joe Severino about this moral march. What Hoppy may have missed is that some very significant local leaders joined in this event. I was also very happy to see Sen. Joe Manchin’s staff come out of their offices to listen to the speakers and carry their message back to him.
I think the issue in my mind is, what right does any one person have to speak for everyone else? I understand this can be a temptation, even for those of us who are not interviewed on national TV.
Another friend pointed out to me not long ago that I had used the word “must” nine times in an op-ed. I realized that I had gotten carried away. It is one thing to report our experiences and share our own thinking to inspire others also to think things through for themselves. It is another to impose our truths in order to maintain power and silence other voices of those who may experience the world very differently than we do.
I keep thinking about the actions of the teenage girl who made a video of the death of George Floyd. Her graphic depiction of the truth of that event — which I have declined to watch — forced our country and the world to accept a reality some had long been ignoring: that too many Black people have been murdered by police officers whose responsibility is to protect all of us.
How often had we been hearing that Black people and others were making up these stories or exaggerating the depth of the problem?
Closer to home, related to an issue fundamental to our democracy, we are hearing from Hoppy that our elections went smoothly. I can personally testify that I had to struggle for weeks to get my absentee ballot in last year’s primary election. I was also asked to fight to remove barriers for others in the general election here in our own county.
We know that there was a voter suppression bill introduced in our recent legislative session before it was withdrawn. I give credit to those who were willing to oppose it.
I also know that when the state of emergency is lifted I will have more barriers to casting an absentee ballot because of a lack of proactive legislation to protect that option for me.
I am also watching the head of our state Democratic Party, Belinda Biafore, repeat over and over how we have long had an affirmative action plan in effect. Yet at the same time there were no Black members on the state executive committee until recently.
I was a witness in real time to the Zoom meeting as she and her supporters rudely and dismissively shut out and shut down the few additional Black members who had finally gained access to new seats on the committee. This change only took place following a long fight that led to an agreement with the national Democratic Party and the challengers here to conform the state bylaws to national changes that were made in 1974.
The whole point of both the For the People Act and the challenges within the state Democratic Party is that each of us has the constitutional right to speak and vote for ourselves. We, the citizens, are the foundation of our democracy.
The scope of our advocacy and interests are not limited to our state. Our senators are major actors on a national stage. Even where things may appear to be going fairly well here from the point of view of a major number of our citizens – although polling shows majority support for the changes being proposed — we each have a duty as citizens of our country to protect our democracy as a whole.
The biblical injunction applies here: Whatever is done to the least of us is done to us all.
A second person being interviewed on MSNBC along with Hoppy was Jonathan Kott, who was identified as a former communications director for Manchin. Kott spoke definitively about what Manchin will and will not do with relation to his votes in Congress. Yet there was no evidence that Manchin still empowered Kott to speak for him.
If Manchin is truly listening to us as West Virginians, then I do not understand how a former staffer in DC could tell us all as if it is gospel how he will vote on critical issues. At the same time, Kott’s observation that Manchin is an optimist who likes to bring people together is something that we can all witness and assess for ourselves.
I am also an optimist. I believe that my voice and the voices of my fellow citizens can still make a difference regardless of how Hoppy and Kott and our state Democratic Party leadership may present their own views of things as a fact or as a done deal.
I understand that some people in power can live at a level where they form their own echo chambers. Within these chambers they may only really hear and view as valid the views of their loyal longtime followers who they came up with and trust.
I also know that that these same people can be so set in their minds that they are delusional about what is going on around them. As one example, our governor seems to exhibit this behavior over and over, at least from my point of view.
The verdict is still out on whether or not our state Democratic Party leaders are capable of really listening to our various voices or of opening themselves up to true change.
In my experience, Manchin has shown this capacity to listen and be open to change in the past. I have no doubts that he can continue to show this capacity in the future even in the face of people around him who are clinging to power against the forces of change.
He also clearly understands that it is in his own best interests to bring as many people as possible into the active electorate and to support and facilitate their votes.
One of the delights of writing these op-eds is hearing from readers who share their own takes on things. One of these readers, a friend who is now in his 80s and whose depth of knowledge of state politics I have long respected, entered into a new email dialogue with me after my last op ed.
At one point my friend shared this quote from George Bernard Shaw: “Progress is impossible without changes and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” He suggested that it is time for Manchin to meditate on these words.
I cannot help but wonder if either Manchin or our other political leaders or spokespeople fully grasp the changes that are taking place right now throughout our state. My sense is that the kind of dialogue I had with my friend is going on everywhere. I have seen ample evidence of a tremendous interest in and commitment to changing the status quo of many of the conditions that we have lived with for so long.
Now more than ever is the time to not just listen to but to really hear the diverse voices of our people from all walks of life. We know very well that we are not all conservative or of one mind on anything as Hoppy has stated on national TV. Each of our leaders and spokespeople needs to leave the comfort of accepting without question the voices of those who they are most used to having around them.
A new day is already here, both in our state and in our nation. We now have a president who is able to understand, embrace and build on the kinds of changes we all need in order for our democracy to survive and thrive.
We each need to do our part to speak out and make sure we are heard. In sharing our truths we can help to ensure the success of our president, our country, our state and every one of our local communities and all of us who live here.