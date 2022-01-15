I do not know if this is a common experience or not, but it sometimes happens to me. I think about a concept, then a song comes to mind, and then I enter the lyrics I remember of the song into Google to try to flesh it out.
I have never had a great memory for songs or music – my memory is more visuals and feelings — so what comes back may be something different. Yet it may still get the job done. It may even be more effective than the song that the original fragment might have lead me to.
This just happened to me with the concept of the good old days. I ended up with a song that was originally recorded by The Judds in 1986. It starts out with these words:
“Grandpa, tell me about the good ol days
Sometimes it feels like this world’s gone crazy
And Grandpa, take me back to yesterday
when the line between right and wrong don’t seem so hazy.”
The song has more of a religious focus, but it also fits well with some of my thoughts during this political season.
I have been thinking about the days when being a Democrat or a Republican meant something a lot different than what it seems to mean right now.
Recently I mentioned to someone stories I have heard about families in the 1930s who had two pictures hanging on the wall of their home: one of FDR and one of Jesus. The person I mentioned this to said that he was the son and grandson of coal miners. He added that he wished that we had an FDR as our president now.
The other day I also had the experience, not uncommon for me, of going down a rabbit hole to browse through antique stores on Etsy. One of the stores had some memorabilia related to Gene Autry. I became curious about him and decided to do a Google search about him also.
When I was a young girl I watched the early days of television and also had a few records of my own that I played on my parents’ turntable. I remember my confusion that the same cowboy I saw on TV also sang on my treasured record about Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
I did not know at the time that the co-writer of Frosty the Snowman, Walter “Jack” Rollins, was born in the state where I would end up spending so much of my life. Or that Soupy Sales, who I ran home from school to watch every day while I ate lunch, was also from here.
If I knew, I had forgotten until my google search that Gene Autry was a WWII vet who piloted cargo planes over “The Hump” between India and China. He later became a very successful businessman who owned such iconic properties as the Mark Hopkins Hotel on San Francisco’s Nob Hill and the MLB team that became the Anaheim Angels.
I also learned that Autry was a Republican who supported civil rights. In 1931 he recorded a song called “The Death of Mother Jones.” The last two verses of this song included his vision for the far reach of the fight for miners’ rights, which was still unsettled at that time.
We do not need to go back as far as FDR’s years as president to see what at least some of our Democratic senators have meant to our state. Jennings Randolph fought to institutionalize peace studies and lower the right to vote to the same age as the draft.
Robert C. Byrd reversed the drain of our taxes that flowed to other states by dedicating himself to bringing billions of dollars in investments back home to our people here.
John “Jay” Rockefeller served as a champion for the needs of our children, families and seniors in a way that has made a real and enduring difference in all of our lives.
I do not need to spell out the contrast between their work and what we are seeing here right now on so many levels. We can only continue to advocate, hope and pray that our current U.S. senators, including one from each party, will make contributions that are as significant as those made by some of their legendary predecessors.
I am left with the question of how we can help to take the best of the good old days and bring it into the present and the future.
I know from experience that a lot of people are working on doing this right now.
They are on both sides of the aisle and also include independents who work from wherever they are.
Each of us has our own memories and touchstones of how things used to be that we would like to see as a firm foundation for going forward.
We need to treasure these memories and touchstones and use them to inspire ourselves to act to achieve the goals we envision. We have seen good things happen before, and we can see them again.
We need to manage somehow to get through this time when it feels like the world’s gone crazy. We cannot let it get to us or divert us from the actions that we alone can take.
Never give up fighting until our breath is gone.
We all need to work together to bring back better conditions for every laboring person.
I have also been thinking about how when things get tough, the tough get going.
This concept is reported to have come from football parlance in the early 50s. Those were the years when I watched and listened to Gene Autry and others. I also used to watch football with my mom, who was a great fan.
Mother Jones said, “Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.”
Going back to FDR, in his first inaugural address, in early 1933, he said: “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Towards the end of this address, FDR evoked “the warm courage of the national unity.” This is a kind of unity that we see being fractured right now.
It is up to each of us, one on one, to find a way to reach out to find our common humanity with our family and neighbors wherever we possibly can. I still have confidence that this quality exists in the majority of our people.
Still, there is a lot of work to do now and ongoing.
Before concluding his address by asking God’s guidance for his own work, FDR said: “In this dedication of a Nation we humbly ask the blessing of God. May He protect each and every one of us.” This prayer still applies now.
After writing this op ed and looking back to reread it, I figured out which song I was originally looking for: “Down to the River to Pray.” Somehow “good old ways” from this song got stuck in my mind as “good old days.”
I found a version of the song by Allison Kraus and listened to her sing it acapella with choristers in white robes joining in the refrain.
I never saw the movie, “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” but recently I stumbled across the clip that features this song, which I have always loved. I was transfixed in watching it.
It is no accident that The Judds, Gene Autry, FDR and Allison Kraus all ended up with the same basic message: Keep the faith.
We may not have an FDR, but we still have what may be even more critical right now.
We still have each other.