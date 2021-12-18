I have never been as attuned to the workings of Congress as during this past year.
So when I hear that the word on the street is that key bills are now the province of an inside game, I have no frame of reference to know what that means for us here outside of D.C.
The key bills I am most focused on right now are the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
I am also fully committed to passage of the Build Back Better Act that recently came out of the U.S. House of Representatives, including the provisions for investing in our people and protecting our planet.
West Virginia is ground zero for all of these bills due to the pivotal position of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
National groups and people from around the country, including some of those people closest to us, have been bombarding us here. I, at least, have gotten countless numbers of requests to do what I can to make a difference to the good, based on what each person defines that good to be.
I have risked whatever credibility I have both here and with those I have communicated with elsewhere because I have chosen to take a positive and nuanced approach. This choice is not just strategic for me.
In part I have no idea what works best at this stage of the process. I just know that Manchin has done some things that I view as good in the past. I have to have faith that he can do some again.
In part I try to stay true to my own vision of what our country can be and our role as citizens in it. This vision includes the protections of our people and our planet that I mentioned.
At the same time I realize that not everyone shares my same vision. There are even people who use the exact same words that I use to describe something that is actually the very opposite of what I am trying to say.
All of this leaves me feeling like a navigator in a thick fog without access to the north star. I can only imagine the source of the light because I cannot see it brightly shining.
Still, I know the light is there. Our various faith traditions speak of a shining light that we move toward even on these darkest days of the year like those we are in right now.
I also know that I am not the only person who is fixated on doing my best to stay true to this light.
Here, close to home, I have had the honor to become involved with a group that refers to itself as the faith table. This group is laser focused on the fundamental issue of voting rights and fair elections as the core principle of our democracy.
The group is diverse and includes representatives of different religions from across our state.
To date the group has sponsored two vigils here in Charleston in conjunction with the opportunity for prayer and fasting from wherever we are. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, which is the eve of the winter solstice and the longest night of the year, the faith table will sponsor both a virtual event with music and prayers and an in-person gathering outside in Lewisburg.
More information is available on the website for Faithful Democracy. This national movement supports the work that these local faith leaders and lay people have initiated and are building on further here in our state.
All of the members of the faith table have their own stories of experiences in fighting to protect our democracy.
Some of the older members were heavily involved in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s to gain access to voting for Black people in the deep south. I was privileged to witness some of the key events of this movement.
Others have personal stories about the handling of voting in our own state, including as recently as the last election cycle.
We have been told by at least some of our elected officials here that we have no problems related to voting in our state. I know from personal experience that this is not true.
I was only able to vote via absentee ballot in 2020 because we were in a formal state of emergency due to COVID that included a waiver of key provisions in our election laws. Under one provision, at least as I understand it, a person cannot qualify to request an absentee ballot to vote if they are able to leave home and get to a polling place.
During the state of emergency anyone has been allowed to request to vote by absentee ballot with a blanket justification based on the risks of the pandemic.
What will happen to those of us who are still at risk of going inside polling places even after the state of emergency is lifted? If we can get out and about at all, then what changes in the wording of the law will be required for us to qualify to use the absentee ballot?
I know I am not the only person in this situation. After serving as a poll worker at a number of polling places in two different counties, I know how crowded these polling places can be.
Even those of us who worked there were challenged to have the kind of privacy that we needed in order to do our jobs in accordance with the law.
I will not feel safe going into a polling place or the clerk’s office to vote as long as COVID variants are a threat even to those of us who wear masks inside and are fully vaccinated.
Instead of trying to change this law during last year’s regular legislative session to protect people like me, there was a move to make voting even more difficult.
Fortunately, this move was stopped by House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, in his committee. We have no guarantee that a move like this will be stopped again.
The forces that lead to the abuses that were fought by the civil rights movement are still alive and well. These forces are now aimed not only at Black people and other members of other minority groups, but also at people like me who may not share the same views.
I remember traveling through Mississippi during the week in 1964 when the three civil rights workers disappeared after what turned out to be their abduction and murder. The fear was as palpable as the dust on the hot country roads.
This kind of fear has no place in my own vision for our country. The rising threats and intimidation we are now seeing fly in the face of our essential democratic rights and freedoms.
We have got to find a way to curtail these behaviors and keep holding the light high.
I suggest that we also need to find the love in ourselves to reach out to the best in our leaders even when we feel strongly that they going down the wrong path in some ways.
I will not apologize for shaking the hand of Manchin (pre-COVID) or anyone else when they work to do the right things even as I persist in asking hard questions about other actions that they taking.
We are not all going to agree on any one thing. This is the nature and the beauty of our democratic system.