When I moved with my own family to join my parents and sister in West Virginia in 1971, the culture was still based on a clear separation between men and women. When I entered the workforce, my choices were teaching, social work or nursing. If I did not have a college degree, I could be a secretary or a waitress.
At dinners with friends and community gatherings the men gathered outside or in one room and the women in another, usually the kitchen. The women were responsible for the children, the meals and the house. The men did repairs and took care of the cars and the yard.
Over 50 years later, we all know that times have changed. By law all jobs are open to all of us, even military combat. Title IX at least technically leveled the playing field for boys and girls sports.
It has still been very slow going in terms of integrating women into a number of male-dominated jobs that do not require a four-year degree. This reality leads to an underlying assumption that new infrastructure jobs will continue to be targeted almost exclusively to men.
Based on this assumption, some key political leaders in our state are viewing an investment in physical infrastructure and the jobs that go with it as independent from what is still viewed as the women’s realm of caring for children and others.
This could not be further from the truth.
In our current economy many families depend on two incomes in order to get by. Someone has to watch the children or take care of elderly parents or family members with disabilities. If that care is not available, then the whole family suffers.
Many of the jobs that women without degrees still do are related to caring professions. If these women cannot make a living wage in their work and they do not have access to care for children, elders and people who are disabled, then it makes more sense for them to stay home.
Public education has always been another mainstay to help build and sustain strong families. The current assault on public education undermines the stability of this support and puts even more responsibility on parents to keep their children at home.
At the same time we are reducing the earning power of the person who may become the only wage-earner. The elimination of the prevailing wage has forced workers to work extra hours or pick up second jobs to make up the difference.
The decision to cut short federal unemployment benefits last year and the efforts to reduce coverage during this past legislative session are direct attacks on workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. These hits also affect seasonal workers in our state whose labor we depend on during good weather or periods of expansion.
We also need to acknowledge that, in the case of single parents, the primary wage-earner is also the only person available to take care of everything. Investments in caregiving affect the ability of this parent to provide for his or her family both as a worker and as the beneficiary of strong services.
So, what is wrong with this picture?
The people who are responsible for these travesties will continue to hand out checks and celebrate any infrastructure investments, even if they voted to undermine or oppose them. They will muddy the waters to keep credit from those elected officials and others who continue to fight for the true interests of working families.
Each of us needs to continue to do what we can to separate the wheat from the chaff. We can raise questions both publicly and privately to get at these underlying truths. Attend public forums and ask questions of candidates. Look closely at their records.
Figure out who is really in the corner of our working families and advocate for and support them however we can.
Support the organizations that are leading the fight at our Capitol and in DC.
Patiently reach out to neighbors to listen to their concerns and to make the facts known.
We know there are those dedicated to going back to the worst aspects of our history, when people were divided by income, race and gender in a way that gave power to some while causing suffering for most of the rest of us.
Thousands of inventive diversions are designed to keep us apart. It is up to each of us to recognize and call out these diversions in whenever we see them in whatever form they may take.
We need to envision a future based on our real and valid common interests and continue to do everything we possibly can to move toward it.
We each have a role to play. By supporting each other in taking action, I am still convinced that we can get to that better place where we all need to be.