More and more data and anecdotal information point to the fact that our current governor and the majority in our Legislature are out of sync with the mainstream of West Virginians, no matter how they may spin it. So what can we do between now and the general election — beginning in time for absentee and early voting — to secure the kind of alignment that we so badly need?

This is an honest question. I do not know the answer. Maybe the first step is to pull together the information and stories in one place so that we can have a better picture of what is really going on.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

