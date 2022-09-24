More and more data and anecdotal information point to the fact that our current governor and the majority in our Legislature are out of sync with the mainstream of West Virginians, no matter how they may spin it. So what can we do between now and the general election — beginning in time for absentee and early voting — to secure the kind of alignment that we so badly need?
This is an honest question. I do not know the answer. Maybe the first step is to pull together the information and stories in one place so that we can have a better picture of what is really going on.
What does our most current and accurate polling show about views on our key issues? Some of these issues that come to mind on the state level, in no particular order, include women’s rights; public education; alternative energy that includes nuclear power; taxes; and the division of power between the Legislature and us as voters in our cities and counties.
I see references to one poll or another but I do not see them all in one place where I can assess and compare them.
I hear stories from credible sources, like candidates on the campaign trail, plus I have my own observations.
What I have seen at the outside events that I have attended in Charleston this past summer gives a very different picture of our state than what is reflected by our governor and the majority in our Legislature.
I see people who are getting along well across all kinds of categories and identities. Diverse participants. Mixed-race families. A range of gender identifications and partnerships. What appear, to me at least, to be a mixture of classes and incomes. People from various parts of the state — and from other states and countries — coming here for activities.
It warms my heart just to think about what I have seen.
My most recent experience was at the first two games of the last Dirty Birds home stand. Over 5,000 people attended the second of these games, which was on a Saturday night with fireworks.
I am smiling to think of the interactions that I saw within families, all good. Parents and grandparents who were proud and supportive in their interactions with the children. The small groups of young girls and boys, separately and together, who walked through the crowds.
I was especially tuned into the girls, who seemed to be totally at home at the game. One young girl was beaming as she rode on her father’s shoulders after she completed the sixth inning run across the field. I also saw a group of girls climb down and back over rows of empty seats to demonstrate their strength and athleticism.
Between the game and the fireworks over a hundred women were arrayed in the infield to use popsicle sticks to uncover a diamond in the dirt. They were given a few clues that brought them closer and closer together within a smaller area.
Finally the winner emerged. I was so amazed that she is someone I know, and who also knows my sons, who is a professional filmmaker and professor. I have always loved her tender and sensitive coming of age film about two girls growing up in a small town in our state. It felt so fitting to me that she found the diamond.
It feels to me like the actions of the majority at the Legislature, supported by the governor, are a blatant betrayal of the future of the children she depicted, the children at the ball game and the future of all of us here in our state.
I have no way of knowing how anyone I observed has been voting, or what their views on policies may be. I know that someone put this governor and these legislators into office this last round. I need to respect that they had some ideas about what they were doing at the time.
I do not know if they would continue this support based on what we have seen since the last election. Having a more comprehensive picture of the polling results might give us some feeling for this.
I know that a lot of us are concerned about the low voter participation in our state in general and in the mid-terms in particular. We have also experienced and documented too many instances of voter suppression that keep some parts of our population from the polls. At this point it feels to me like the more people who vote, the better, regardless of party.
The misalignment with the governor and the majority of legislators appears to extend to at least some divisions within the majority party itself. The control of the process by their leaders has not done justice to deliberations on key issues by any of the members, including within their own party.
A fully democratic process is the way to achieve the best possible results. Full stop.
We need to elect candidates who are committed to this kind of process. This is also the way that we achieve the essential alignment with our citizens in all of our variety of identities and views.
It is not rocket science. We can do this. We have done it before and we can do it again.