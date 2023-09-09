All of us who care about West Virginia University are bound to know right now that we are at a crossroads. How we define the issues, what we decide to do about them, and the very process of decision-making will determine the future of the institution and its impact on our state.
The handwriting has been on the wall for a very long time that a problem exists with no easy fixes. The governor and Legislature have continually decreased state funding for higher education, including WVU. Operating costs have increased due to inflation and the shift of responsibility for supporting increased expenses for coverage under the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA).
Reports from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy document that if state support had stayed flat going back to 2014, WVU would have an extra $37 million to work with right now. The added costs for PEIA during this first year following passage of the changes are projected at $10 million.
WVU has defined the primary issue as addressing a shortfall of $45 million. It is attributing this shortfall to decreased enrollment, resulting in less funds from tuition, along with the costs for PEIA.
The solution on the table right now is to cut and combine academic programs and layoff faculty and staff. Some cuts and layoffs have already occurred. Others will be finalized by the Board of Governors this month. Further rounds of cuts are projected following reviews of campus organizations and the Potomac and Beckley campuses.
WVU President Gordon Gee has suggested that he will be willing to ask the Legislature for more money only after these reviews and cuts have been made. His vision for the university appears to align with state Senate Finance Committee chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and his followers who are part of the gatekeeping for these state funds.
This vision is for a leaner institution that focuses on producing the kinds of graduates trained for jobs that employers want. These employers may already be in the state or are targeted for recruitment.
Tarr has expressed his determination to curtail the liberal arts generally, which includes degrees in foreign languages. His disdain for creative and entrepreneurial programs specifically is also reflected in the choices of what to cut out. Other cuts target programs that contribute to the professionalization of education, public administration and the energy and environmental sectors.
Downstream effects include the weakening of already struggling public K-12 education to the extent that it depends on WVU for its personnel in key positions, like administrators and foreign language and math teachers. Educators will lose a primary pathway to advanced degrees in the state. Other changes, like the elimination of the main law school clinic and its director, the changes in extension services and the reductions in public health faculty run the risk of undermining the mission of the university to provide services to communities across the state.
All of these changes have a blanket impact on the low-income and minority students who depend on the Promise scholarship and needs-based grants in order to pursue their dreams in-state. If they want to stay here — or even to attend college at all — they will need to select from among the boxes that the Republican legislative supermajority and the corporate interests define for them.
The WVU administration is telling us that the great transformation depends on the choices of the students and supports the programs that they have chosen and that pay for themselves. If this is true, why are so many of the programs on the chopping block sharing data that proves their value on these same terms? Why has WVU written into faculty contracts stipulations that muzzle what they can say and the kinds of questions they are allowed to ask? Why have threats been reported that programs that file appeals may end up even worse off?
The decision-making process itself has raised a number of other questions. Why were outside consultants called in when WVU has dozens of administrative staff with job titles focused on planning and data collection? Why is the administration holding virtually all of these staff positions and salaries off limits to cut-backs? One vice president is quoted as saying that they do not want to lose administrative staff — why does this same concern not extend to faculty and students?
Voices have emerged and continue to come forward to present another direction for the university to consider. These voices come from brave people at WVU who will not be silenced, parents of current students, recent and long-time alumni, and community interests, including educators, who know best what the impacts of each change will be.
These voices define the issues in some very different terms. First, the budget crunch is attributed in part to mismanagement by the WVU administration and its board of governors as it continued to build structures – with borrowed money that it could not pay back — for a projected increase in students. This was despite the fact that the handwriting was already on the wall in terms of the demographics going back over a decade that include a kind of cliff four years from now due to a falling birthrate.
Second, Gee is faulted for his unwillingness even to seek additional state funds and involve the legislators and the broader WVU community in creative problem-solving to address the deficits. Questions have also been raised about the choice to use outside consultants, the agendas and formulas these consultants are using, the intense pressure on faculty to reduce their own ranks and the lack of advance notice to students. One parent has reported lobbying her daughter to choose WVU over other competitive options and then finding out about the cutbacks the day that they drove up to move her into her dorm.
Faculty has requested a freeze in any cutbacks along with Gee’s firing. Students have demanded audits of both WVU and its board of governors. Alumni have started a movement with the hashtag #donegiving to withhold any future contributions until a freeze and a firing.
A veteran group, Create West Virginia, is spearheading an initiative to include a broad and inclusive base of alumni, parents and others in creating an alternative vision for the future of the university. Initial meetings have been held in Charleston, Wheeling and Martinsburg with another meeting planned in Morgantown.
A follow up survey, posted on their website (createwv.org) invites further comments. A preliminary report will be presented to the board of governors ahead of the rally. The group plans ongoing involvement in the visioning process.
Since this is an ongoing process I cannot project what may come out of it. What I can do here is to share my own brief responses to the survey, the language of which I was involved in drafting. I encourage anyone who is interested to go to the Create WV website and complete this brief online form. The website also includes petitions and articles related to WVU.
What is your overall vision for WVU? A leading university that involves people from all walks of life and exemplifies excellence in creative thinking and problem-solving across a broad range of academic programs and includes a priority for service to communities across the state and beyond.
Who should have a voice in developing this vision? Faculty, students, staff, parents, alumni, interested parties.
What are your suggestions for moving towards this vision from where we are now? Freeze any changes, remove the current president from decision-making, identify new leadership committed to an inclusive broad-based and professional planning process, audit finances and program data for common base of where we are now, ask governor and/or Legislature for funds to cover costs during this process, arrive at a vision and common goals and proceed from there.
Ask yourself if you are willing for a few people representing narrow political agendas and corporate interests to decide the future for WVU and its impact on the rest of our state. Or do you want to participate in opening up the decision-making process to allow for a full consideration of the issues and the options, broad participation, and the best possible solutions?
It is up to each one of us to choose what course to follow.