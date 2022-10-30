A recent column published in the Gazette-Mail by Hoppy Kercheval about West Virginia Democrats’ slim midterm chances caught my eye.
My first reaction was, how can this be true when we have new leadership and a core group of great candidates and are doing so many great things?
My second thought was, why would someone put out this message just ahead of an election, with so many unknowns?
These questions have been pressing on me so strongly that I feel called to respond to them here. The takeaway from the column, at least from my point of view, is that those of us who are Democrats are being put in a position where we cannot win for losing.
I understand that this columnist has a large presence and following across media platforms, including his weekday morning talk show. This presence confers an implicit power to create concepts of our state and its dynamics that a lot of people may be inclined to buy into – a trusted voice, in a sense.
The internal contradictions in this particular column cannot inspire trust, at least for me. The columnist states that he wants to see the state Democratic Party succeed in order to establish a strong two-party system. At the same time he creates a kind of box within which he negates the good things that we are doing and states as gospel advice that would set us back further.
To answer my own second question first, there seems to be a pattern right now of Republicans prematurely claiming victory in the upcoming election. This pattern at least feels like part of a strategy to discourage voters, especially those who may be undecided, from supporting Democratic candidates.
The strategy may also be designed to discourage voting at all. Who would want to make the effort to go out to support a loser? A side effect is to discourage contributions of time or funding for the same reason.
There is also the risk of generating fear of negative consequences of going against a likely winner. I have already heard about signs being torn down and reports of attacks and demonization of candidates on social media. Some reports even point to Christian terms and beliefs being misused to threaten people who are viewed as voting the wrong way.
My own sense is that this kind of pre-emptive approach is becoming even more strident in the face of possible shifts in what voters want and support. Recognizing this dynamic can help us to take it into account and stay the course.
To answer my other question, I do not view the Democrats as doomed in the mid-terms or otherwise. A strong two-party system depends in part on recognizing our strengths as Democrats and acknowledging weaknesses in the other party with suggestions on how best to address them.
Our specific strengths as Democrats include our willingness to go out to meet and listen to voters where they are and design, support, and pass laws to address their real basic needs. Although the route has been circuitous at times, we need to include the use by our Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., of his pivotal vote in order to achieve groundbreaking laws that are already benefiting our state and beyond.
We are moving in the right direction in terms of great candidates to run for offices at all levels. We already have a good bench of successful office holders and party leaders across the state. Some of them are considering potential runs for statewide offices in 2024.
To state that the chances of winning are beyond poor to be “non-existent” feels like a slap in the face to a hard-working candidate and his supporters in the new First Congressional District. Lacy Watson is doing precisely what the columnist says needs to be done in terms of getting out to meet voters across the district. I have still seen no signs that his opponent, Congresswoman Carole Miller, R-W.Va., is even willing to engage with us.
Likewise, to dictate that we need to start building a bench by running in local races is disingenuous, to say the least. Why would we limit ourselves by only going back to square one when we are already well beyond that? Is this an attempt to discourage our prospective statewide candidates?
We also do not need the national party to tell us about “blue geysers” where we have pockets of voters. We are finding and building on support across the state, even if our numbers are smaller in some of our counties than others.
Yes, there are still too many unopposed races for the House of Delegates and the state senate. The rebuilding process does not take place overnight. At any given time I feel that it is most helpful to look at the glass as half full instead of half empty. New and also more diverse candidates are working very hard in their races and gaining significant support in a variety of districts. Even if not all of them win, they are fully involved in plowing new ground that they and others can build on for the future.
No, the fact that we have not been able to prevent supermajorities in both houses does not justify the overreach that we have been witnessing. The current leadership and their members are fully responsible for their own actions. These actions include blatant, scalpel-like gerrymandering targeted at some of our Democratic leaders, ramrodding through legislation without access to the process by the minority or the public, attempted power grabs via constitutional amendments and state and local moves to discourage and suppress the vote.
I recognize that this columnist has been willing to ask some hard questions even of his own party. A longtime Republican recently told me in passing that she does not even claim him any more, possibly due to these hard questions. It can be difficult to open yourself up to flack from all sides.
It would be great, at least from my point of view, if he would work toward his admirable goal of seeing two strong parties here. Regularly utilize his pulpit both to recognize the true strengths where they exist and point to the weaknesses on both sides of the aisle.
Trust our voters to make their own decisions without trying to pre-empt the outcome before the election. Support true democratic processes with respect and access for everyone. Help to figure out what we have in common and promote our working together in the best interests of all of us who are here in our state.
This is how best to contribute to building the kind of strength that this column seems to be asking for that we all so badly need.