Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recent column published in the Gazette-Mail by Hoppy Kercheval about West Virginia Democrats’ slim midterm chances caught my eye.

My first reaction was, how can this be true when we have new leadership and a core group of great candidates and are doing so many great things?

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Recommended for you