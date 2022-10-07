It feels like we are on the verge of breaking free of the chains that bind us so tightly to carbon. Substantial new public and private investments are starting to come in with incentives to provide good-paying, union jobs and the improved quality of life that goes along with them.
How in the world can anyone representing West Virginia vote against these investments and incentives? Yet, we know that Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., are seeking re-election based on a solid track record of opposing these measures.
We can thank Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. for his pivotal vote that made possible these latest public investments and the other provisions that he has been instrumental in passing. His support for the Inflation Reduction Act was integral to a monumental shift in our country’s actions against global warming.
It is beyond me to try to reconcile this part of his work with some of the other positions that he has taken. I also recognize that the rest of our congressional delegation does not always vote as a bloc.
I still have to wonder about Manchin’s demands to loosen our regulatory structure and finalize a major gas pipeline through our state despite the disastrous effects on our land, air and water. The move to join forces with Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her Republican colleagues is predicted to make some of these new federal proposals even more damaging than they might otherwise have been.
Questions have been raised about whether these proposals would even undermine the kinds of protections and direction that Manchin just supported. Is this a matter of giving with one hand and taking away with the other, at least as it relates to our own state?
Who can we trust to arrive at the sweet spot between addressing our real energy needs related to things like siting and transmissions while maintaining the protections required for the people and places that are directly affected? What role will we as citizens be allowed to have in this decision-making process on the possible trade-offs?
With relationship to those actions of our congressional delegation that support carbon interests, the most common explanation is that they are bought by corporate donors who have no concern for the people of our state, our country or our world. Groups who focus on following the money have documented this trail.
We also know that, once in office, people tend to want to protect their own power and position. Accessing lots of outside corporate and industry money is one way to help do this.
It is still we, the voters, who elect every one of them. Why are some of us convinced that they will help us across the board where they have so clearly demonstrated that they will not? Going further, why are some of us so discouraged or listless or busy that we decide not even to register or to vote?
With relation to caring for others, including those who are closest to them, why do these leaders take actions that appear to sacrifice all of us instead?
I am truly at a loss in any effort explain this. I understand the need for a transition to clean energy that ensures the protection of our workers, families, communities and economy. At the same time, everyone in our state is vulnerable to the continued exploitation of our resources at the expense of our health and safety and the future of our children.
Are there leaders who consider themselves so insulated by their wealth, position, and power that they feel that they and their families can escape the effects of the decisions that they make? Do they not walk on the same land, use the same water and breathe the same air as the rest of us?
Is there some secret enclave that none of us know about where they can somehow be protected? I may be missing something, but I think that this only happens in dystopian novels and films.
Are they so conditioned to the kinds of sacrifices that they have made in their own lives that they have no concern about imposing on others to make sacrifices also?
It is hard for me to imagine.
What do they say to their family and friends, or donors, who face floods and sea rise on all of our nation’s waterfronts, fires and smoke across the west, and drought in the Colorado basin that affects six states? The carbon and methane that we generate here contribute to global warming that directly impacts all of these places and beyond.
Surely it is not a matter of ignoring the science or failing to connect the dots. We are talking about smart, savvy people here.
Much as I may wish that it were so, my questions are not going to affect these leaders and turn them around if they even read this. I cannot know for sure what, if anything, may open their minds fully to the realities that we are already facing.
The most I can hope for is that the rest of us will use our rights as citizens to register and vote for leaders who demonstrate by their actions that they truly care about us, our neighbors, our state, our country and our earth. To let them know between elections that we are here, we vote and we want them to address our heart-felt concerns. To express our views however and wherever we can that will possibly make a difference in the decisions that are made.
It is not just our private actions, like recycling, or eating sustainably, or using less resources that will make the difference. Finding and electing the right leaders is essential to enacting laws and policies for the larger systemic changes that need to be made. Supporting them when they support us and questioning them when they do not. Creating a presence for those people of all ages, animals and plants that cannot speak for themselves. Protecting the earth that our lives depend on to give us so much.
We are alive during this time now when we still have this window to act. What we do each and every day can still make a difference.
It may well be the only thing that can.