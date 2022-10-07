Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It feels like we are on the verge of breaking free of the chains that bind us so tightly to carbon. Substantial new public and private investments are starting to come in with incentives to provide good-paying, union jobs and the improved quality of life that goes along with them.

How in the world can anyone representing West Virginia vote against these investments and incentives? Yet, we know that Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., are seeking re-election based on a solid track record of opposing these measures.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

