The time has come to talk about the conflict between patriarchy/matriarchy and professionalism in our state’s Democratic Party. Up to now I have resisted the temptation to bring to public attention some of the tensions that have threatened to paralyze the ability of our party to function in the world as it is now.
We need to understand the nature of these tensions in order to make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve. These people include working families and vulnerable children and adults. We may also be the primary voices for the protection of our earth.
In my mind patriarchy/matriarchy is a top down type of system where a few privileged leaders are convinced that they know what is best for everyone else. The playing field is tilted in their favor. None of the rest of us in the organization has a true voice in the nature of the system or the kinds of decisions that affect us and the people we serve.
This system is characterized by the rewarding of an in group, control of information, lack of transparency in decision-making, and arbitrary actions on things like when meetings are called, or not. A kind of identification and demonization of outliers can be employed in an attempt to discredit those of us who question any aspects of the status quo.
The upholders of the system of patriarchy/matriarchy may be driven by a combination of ideology and a desire just to maintain themselves in power. Some of them may also give primacy to their own private interests and the interests of their friends and supporters.
In contrast, a professional system is based on respect for basic management tenets and for each of us who is involved, whatever our role. A big tent allows for differences among us regardless of our views. We are united by our common sense of purpose and agreement on where we want to go in our service to others and on the process for determining the best way to get there.
In a professional system leaders are chosen based on their ability to serve and protect the procedures and decisions that we collectively develop and agree to. We maintain and follow written guidelines for our work that are open to all of us to review and adapt as needed.
Each of us is supported in contributing based on our gifts and other resources that we bring to the organization. There is no hierarchy of who is more or less important in the process.
The fault line of patriarchy/matriarchy versus professionalism is not necessarily related to whether our positions on issues are viewed as left/progressive, center/moderate, or right/conservative. Put another way, as progressives we can be as caught up in a patriarchal/matriarchal system as people who may support very different policies.
This patriarchal/matriarchal approach is not helpful to anyone.
On a practical level, it does not require a person with a particular policy position to be able to help change it. What is required is the recognition of the fault line and the willingness to ask the hard questions and devote the necessary time and talents to helping people to make changes.
The shift between systems and the cultures that go along with them can be a difficult process that takes some time to evolve and bring about. The changes may also happen in a series of fits and starts, with two steps forward and one backward at times.
The challenge facing our state party right now is that we are already in a new election cycle where paralysis is not an option if we are going to succeed. We need to be able to act quickly and effectively in order to make the changes we need to professionalize our party.
Fortunately there are still people across the state who have not given up on and who are already working hard to help to facilitate this kind of change process. A significant number of these people are already elected officials and leaders of groups who are in key positions to help this to happen.
One of the foundations of professionalism is that it allows each of us to play a meaningful role. This kind of system is open to our contributions and welcomes us as volunteers to find the best match for our own unique combination of talents, time, and other resources that we can bring to the table.
In all of the change process it is critical that we maintain a big tent when it comes to ideology. We cannot let our differences in viewpoints get in the way of our coming together to get the job done on a professional basis.
We also need the basic professional organizational supports of data-gathering and analysis, information sharing, good internal and external communications, and the clear articulation of our common principles and what we all stand for as members of the state party.
We have to come together in this way in order to reach out to others to participate in voting and then to vote along with us. We also need to be able to support each other in the face of the incivility and nihilism that are targeted to demoralize and stack the deck against us.
These attacks come mostly from the outside. However, unfortunately, we are not immune to their effects contaminating the dynamics within our own party.
There are still ways to find joy and intrinsic rewards in civil engagement and service, with an emphasis on the word civil. We can even find ways to have fun as we enjoy the positive relationships involved in doing the serious work that we feel called to do.
One of the things I most look forward to during campaign season is to go out with teams to meet with neighbors. I realize that in the foreseeable future this work will need to continue within the precautions required for covid. There are so many wonderful people in our local communities that we may only become aware of and get to meet in this way.
There are also lots of other ways to support our favorite candidates and the election in general as the cycle evolves. I have already started to make small recurring donations that can provide a predictable source of funding in order to sustain a well-managed campaign.
We need to open ourselves to these changes that will build a strong party and further our common goals on behalf of the people we serve. Share our voices and participate in decision-making however we can. Agree to disagree where we need to while committing ourselves to building and maintaining a big tent.
The changes begin with each one of us and the choices we make. We are the party. The party does not dictate who we are.
We need to claim our own power and join together now in order to create the future that we want to see for ourselves, our neighbors, our state and beyond.