Aside from the changes in politics, there have been two major changes at the West Virginia Capitol in the 30 years that I have been going up there.
The first change was the walling off of the area below the rotunda. This change totally affected the dynamics within the building when the Legislature was in session because of the way that people gathered in and passed through this area.
According to a report in a recent budget hearing, the work on the dome that lead to this change will be completed this Spring. I am looking forward to the reopening of this area and curious to see what new developments may come from this.
The second change is the closing off of the building itself due to COVID-19. I see from video of a couple of Senate committee meetings that some of the lobbyists I have enjoyed hanging out with are still in the room. Even after the grace period following the two vaccinations, and even if I were allowed in, I will not be taking the risk of being inside any building with other people for more than very short stints until there is broader immunity.
So I am in the midst of the learning experience of doing advocacy from home.
For a while I thought that my video access was limited to the floor sessions.
Then, I learned from a colleague that I could use the public legislative website to access the video in the two committee rooms being used by the Senate. I apologize for the bad rap I gave the Senate leadership when I thought these rooms were limited to audio and that the video had been taken away for no reason. As it turns out, I just did not know which functions to click on.
Not only is the video access there, but it is being used to great advantage. There is a small insert box that shows the senator who is asking a question at the same time that the presenter is visible at the podium.
Even beyond that, one committee meeting that I watched brought in outside experts via an adjacent zoom-type screen. They were identified only by black squares with their initials until a senator requested that one of them speak.
At this point the speaker became visible, was given the oath and proceeded to interact with the committee. I assume that the members could also see the speaker on the screen that was facing them.
This interactive feature is a testimony to the commitment of the senators and the clerk’s office and staff to involving the public as best they can in the democratic process.
I wish there were signs in the House of this same level of commitment.
Right now, as I understand it, all of the House committee meetings are also being held in one of two rooms. One of these rooms is 215E, the House Government Organization Committee room.
This room has never been equipped with video, and the audio has always been spotty, even for those in the room. I do not know why it has never been fully equipped or why this upgrade to allow for video was not made in time for this session.
What is even more concerning are reports that, even with this limitation of no video, delegates in the minority party have been denied the option of inviting in experts. I know that in the past invited experts have sometimes testified via Skype with a blank wall used as a screen. This same blank wall has also been routinely used as a screen for power point presentations.
I also do not know why the House chamber, with newly upgraded video capacity, has its cameras trained on the clock during committee meetings in the room and is not showing the speakers or the delegates as it does during the floor sessions.
I understand that the House and the Senate each have the power to set their own rules within certain parameters. The culture in each of the houses can be very different, depending on the leadership, the party in control and the mix of the members.
We also know that the House has changed its longstanding rule that required public hearings on bills upon request to the committee chair within specified time frames.
In my experience there was not an overwhelming number of requests and the hearings were generally well attended. These hearings provided a way for divergent views to be directly expressed, even within very short speeches of a minute or two, and gave the members, the media, and the public the benefit of different perspectives.
I have been thinking about how many of the new delegates, of both parties, will not even know what they are missing on account of these changes. Their constituents of both parties are being denied public access. They are not getting the benefit of these various inputs.
My bigger concern is that the House leadership will decide to preserve these limitations even when the danger of the pandemic has passed and that many of the new members will go along with this because it is the only process they know.
I am also having trouble understanding where the impetus for these changes is coming from. I know the governor has set a tone through the way he conducts his press conferences where everything is so tightly controlled. Still, he cannot dictate what happens in the legislative branch, which is generally highly protective of its prerogatives.
It also does not make sense to me that the majority party in the Senate is enabling public access to the extent that it can while the same party in the House appears to be going out of its way to prevent this kind of access under cover of the pandemic.
I cannot help but wonder what they are afraid of that they are protecting themselves against.
Whatever it is, I know that the public will not just go away. Our elected officials represent us. They are not rulers unto themselves.
We need to thank those legislators who are respectful of our role as citizens and remind the others of their obligations to service. It is not too late to correct course in the interests of all of us.