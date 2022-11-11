We face major challenges in West Virginia independent of Tuesday’s election and the defeat of the proposed amendments to our state constitution.
With relationship to our fiscal situation, the surplus is an imaginary one-time windfall that is based on skewed accounting and diverting federal funds from helping our people in need.
The first step in creating this imaginary windfall is to present a flat budget that requires cutbacks in programs and services, because built-in inflation — even in normal times — means that the same amount of money buys less. Keeping the budget flat makes it look like we have more money when we actually do not because we are not meeting our obligations to fund vital programs and services.
This situation is no different from the inflation that affects my utilities, my grocery bills or my other expenses, only it is writ large for the state as a whole. Because I am on a fixed income — a flat budget — when costs to meet essential needs rise, I am forced to do without some of the things that are basic to my quality of life. As of now, I am not in a desperate situation and still have a little bit of discretion where I can tighten my belt. A lot of people in our state are not able to make ends meet regardless of what they may do.
The second step to creating this imaginary windfall is to accept enhanced federal funds, squirrel them away, and then tell all of us how the state has this money that it is going to return to us in the form of one kind of tax break or another.
The fight that was carried into this election — and that will continue regardless of the defeat of Amendment 2 — centers on what form a tax break will take and who will most benefit from it. The fact that we are not addressing basic needs is not even in the mix, or is blown off to consider on some future day.
With relationship to transparency, we need to be clear about what is going on, including the exact trade-offs and who is affected. We are so far from doing this that, it literally makes my head hurt just to think about it.
Let me just share one concrete example that points to the bigger story. Federal subsidies have allowed thousands of working parents, including child care workers, to pay for the child care that they depend on to keep working. These federal subsidies just ended. The state can make up the difference, families can try to come up with the money, or find lower-cost care, or parents might have to leave the workforce entirely.
This situation affects not only parents in general but also parents who themselves work by providing child care and might be forced to leave their jobs because there is no one to watch their own children. If they leave, then the availability of child care is reduced for everyone, even those parents who can afford to pay for it.
Our state already has dismal figures for workforce participation, especially by women. We have shortages of jobs at all levels. Our state’s demographic continues to skew toward an older population. These shortages will continue to increase, not just because of less working-age people but also because of the vulnerability and greater needs we face as we age.
Do you want to reduce your income tax to pay for an extra cup of coffee a week or eliminate the property tax on your car that would pay for a cup a month? Or do you want to ensure that you and your co-workers and neighbors have the child care you need to be able to keep working?
Here are some other things that we are not doing or that we are ignoring to maintain a flat budget:
- Fully funding the Public Employee Insurance Administration so that members do not need to increase out-of-pocket payments.
- Committing to maintain the same level of services and eligibility for recipients of Medicaid.
- Paying for competitive salaries and benefits to meet the state’s needs for corrections officers, police, teachers, support staff, social workers and other mental health professionals, nurses and other key professions our state depends on.
- Maintaining our roads and bridges.
We need to be perfectly clear about where any tax breaks would go. Exactly how much would go to residents of our state and how much to out-of-state corporations? How much to the wealthy and how much to the rest of us?
Will removing this tax over here generate more business that will contribute to our economy over there? If we take away funds that currently support essential programs and services, how exactly will these programs and services continue to be covered?
Are we shifting a tax burden from those who can best pay for it to put the rest of us further in the hole? The personal income tax is the state’s only progressive tax, where the more we earn the more we pay. Increases in any other taxes, like the sales tax, consumption taxes or personal property taxes, mean that the less we make the more we pay on the dollar.
We need to bring back the state’s six-year budgeting plan, so we know what we are working with. This governor will be gone in two years, and elections will affect who else remains in power. We as citizens are not going away. We have to live with the results of whatever is done now and ongoing.
With relationship to our priority needs and our involvement in decision-making, do we really have a complete picture of what these needs are at this point? Do we trust our elected officials to decide for us?
What would work best in my mind is for everyone to list exactly what the needs are, look at them collectively — including us as citizens — and figure out the most effective way to protect our economy and our people.
One final caveat: Our state is eligible for other new federal funds that we need to go after and use for their intended purposes. Many of these funds incorporate provisions for good union jobs, prevailing wage and transitioning from a carbon-based economy. They also address the conditions of environmental injustice that afflict virtually all of our state.
We are in prime time to maximize the use of all of these funds to make fundamental changes that benefit all of us. We cannot allow lack of funding to be used as an excuse for refusing to make these changes that invest in our people in the long term.