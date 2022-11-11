Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

We face major challenges in West Virginia independent of Tuesday’s election and the defeat of the proposed amendments to our state constitution.

With relationship to our fiscal situation, the surplus is an imaginary one-time windfall that is based on skewed accounting and diverting federal funds from helping our people in need.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Tags

Recommended for you