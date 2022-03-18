Women make up over half of the population in West Virginia, yet we continue to find ourselves fighting attack after attack from our Republican representatives.
This legislative session, the Republican majority supported and passed several bills that attack our rights as women. Even though there were several bills making their way through the Statehouse during the 2022 legislative session that threaten the lives of women, one recent attack was the Republican majority’s passage of a resolution that rescinds West Virginia’s Equal Rights Amendment ratification.
The ERA supports the basic principle that women deserve to be treated equally under the law.
Republicans in the state Senate passed a resolution to rescind the ERA to show the women of West Virginia just how little they think of us.
Since Republicans took over the majority of both chambers of the Legislature in 2015, women have taken the brunt of their war on West Virginians. The war on women has been waged even stronger against women of color and trans women in our state.
From equal pay and accessible child care to equal rights and making our own health care decisions, these basic principles should be the foundation upon which our state and nation are built. Equality is at the core of who we are as West Virginians.
The most recent actions by Republican lawmakers do not represent who we are. What message is this sending to young women and girls in West Virginia? We hear a lot of talk about attracting people to come to West Virginia while, at the same time, Republican leaders continue to pull stunts like this that put the lives of women and others at risk. How can we attract young people to West Virginia when we are constantly passing policies that tell the rest of the world we are closed off and out of touch?
These might be political stunts to the Republican majority, but real people are being affected.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen women uplift their families, neighbors, children and the rest of the state and nation. Women have saved lives day after day while risking their own for less pay than they deserve. Women care for our children in our schools and were charged with feeding children and families in the thick of the pandemic.
What does it say about our priorities when women make up a majority of the nursing and education fields, and yet those two professions are currently buckling because of a lack of respect and refusal to pay them what they deserve?
This month is Women’s History Month and, if we take a look back, we can learn a lot. We can learn from our mistakes and our accomplishments. Although this month is a time to look back to celebrate, reflect and learn, one thing we refuse to do is be taken back, undoing decades of progress made.
If the women and allies who came before have taught us anything, it’s that we must show up, stand up and make our voices heard. Not only at events, rallies and at the ballot box, but every single day for all of us.