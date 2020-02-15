Biafore, Walker, Gillespie: Celebrating 100 years of women voting

This year, we celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote. All across the nation, women are celebrating the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and we owe it to the suffragettes before us to charge forward.
While this is a time to celebrate the suffragettes and the anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, we must not forget that still, 100 years later, not everyone can make it to the ballot box without obstacles.
Over the last 100 years, Republican leaders have continuously invented more obstacles and have implemented policies that make it harder for so many people to exercise their right to vote. From voter identification laws and numerous other restrictions to fear-mongering from the right, the ballot box continues to be intentionally placed out of reach for many.
Those of us women who do make it to the ballot box obstacle-free have a duty to those who cannot say the same. Those who continue to face discriminatory hurdles, those who are prevented from sharing the same privilege — we must be their allies. We owe it to them not only to do our duty by exercising our right to vote but to do so with them in mind as we cast our ballots.
When we use our voices, there will come a time when we can celebrate true equality in voting — but, until then, we must continue to in the fight for voting equality and voter’s rights, and in our fight to defeat discriminatory ballot measures and voter suppression. Our fight will certainly give our daughters, granddaughters and future generations something to celebrate 100 years from now.
When this charge seems impossible, we ask that you consider what we’ve accomplished in the past century, and let that inspire you to fight harder, and to continue carrying the torch.
Women in West Virginia lead major companies, run organizations and hold positions of power — all things that were once far out of reach. On the hardest days, remember we are able to do all of the wonderful things women do because we, standing together, can vote for change.
We can vote for representatives who will fight for women, not against us. While remembering the various ways in which we’ve been able to change the course of life for all women over the past 100 years, we must not forget that we still have a lot of work to do.
Women hold leadership roles in almost all major Democratic groups in West Virginia. From the president of the West Virginia Young Democrats, to the president of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, and the chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, as female leaders, we work tirelessly for West Virginia’s women, and we will always strive to exude a passion for the values we promote, as well as our continuous fight towards progress.
Not only do women lead the three biggest Democratic groups in the state, but an incredible group of strong women lead our party and state at the Capitol, where they represent women and all of their constituents in the House of Delegates. In 2018, this amazing group of female delegates formed their own Democratic Women’s Caucus, the focus of which is to champion issues faced by women in West Virginia. Our strong female leadership doesn’t stop there, we also have strong women who hold leadership roles in unions and nonprofit organizations who fight alongside us.
As women, and as leaders of the West Virginia Democratic Party, we do not take lightly the struggles and hardships that being a woman in West Virginia entails. Right now, laws that strip women of basic human rights are making headway through our Legislature under Republican leadership. Women in West Virginia continue to fight for equal pay, the right to make our own decisions about our bodies and healthcare, and to simply be treated as equal under the law.
Imagine passing bills today that 100 years from now would be cause for celebration in the same way we are able to celebrate this year. Imagine what we could do if every woman and every person made it to the ballot box. We are certainly entitled to celebrate this anniversary of what we have achieved, but we must not forget the task at hand, and that is our continuous charge to fight for voter equality across the board, to ensure that everyone can exercise their right to vote obstacle-free.
We can’t accomplish that with Republicans in charge. We can’t do that without perseverance and passion for this cause in our hearts. In order to do that, we must unite. We have to vote in May and in November. We owe it to the suffragettes, as well as those whose voices are silenced by restrictive laws. We owe it to ourselves to use our votes to have our voices heard and vote them out.