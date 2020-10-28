Like many West Virginians starting out or changing career paths, I worked in state government to sharpen my skills and use the degree I earned from Marshall University.
After several attempts and a frustratingly long hiring process, then-West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Gus Douglass hired me, which jump-started my career as a professional communicator.
While we all have heard of “easy jobs in government” and complaints of slow movement and long lunches by state workers, I can say, with great confidence, that wasn’t my experience.
When you work for a farmer, like I did, they expect you to work as much as they do, which meant early mornings, lots of miles of travel and often being shorthanded when trying to complete the task at hand. While it can be rewarding work, and an excellent way to get better at your profession, I always thought of what I did as a commitment, not just to Commissioner Douglass, but also to the people of West Virginia. It might sound corny to some, but you think that way when taxpayers pay your salary.
My friend, Dave Gilpin, approaches his role with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner with a similar commitment. I work in Huntington, and I’ve seen Dave and Secretary Warner in our part of West Virginia a lot, and often after hours, at events where they can meet local business owners and offer assistance.
As business outreach director, Dave also manages the One Stop Business Center, which provides necessary services for existing and potential businesses by helping them navigate licensing and other bureaucratic hoops that you must jump through to be in business. Helping people through this process not only saves time, but it also increases the chances of new businesses starting in the Mountain State.
So, Dave has a morning radio show in Charleston where he hosts guests, informs the public and probably makes much less an hour than he does in his state position. You see, Dave has a long career in radio, and that experience helps make him a success with the Secretary of State’s Office. The ability to communicate and connect with people not only makes for a good radio host, but it also helps someone who helps West Virginia businesses start and grow.
Sadly, Dave has been criticized for his radio show, even though, I’m told, he has guests of both political parties and, more often, those with no political bent. As with most talk radio, you need someone interesting. If the show was simply a promotional vehicle for a political office, it would fail, because listeners are smart enough to recognize such things, and would find a new radio program.
As someone who lives and works in Huntington, I have not heard Dave’s radio show, so I can’t comment specifically about it, but I am familiar with Dave’s work ethic and his role with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Having worked with Dave these past four years and received feedback from members of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, I can write with great confidence that the taxpayers of West Virginia are getting a good deal — and more than 40 hours a week — out of Dave Gilpin in his role at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
With modern technology, and especially with COVID-19, I don’t see how someone sitting at a desk from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday is what we need, especially when trying to help business owners who have to find time and often work after hours to untangle government regulations and paperwork.
Sure, it might be unconventional, but judge the man on what he does, how he helps and the total number of hours he works, not the typical clock-punching that often produces mediocre results and fails to serve the public in the modern, 24/7 world we now live in.
I’m glad Dave Gilpin is at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and appreciate the working relationship that our chamber has with him and Secretary of State Mac Warner.