Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a gas royalty owner, I am excited about the prospects for clearing some of the hurdles that have hindered the development of the state’s bountiful reserves of natural gas.

We are paid on the volume of natural gas produced from wells and the price for that gas. But the lack of infrastructure capacity for shipping that natural gas has hurt the volume and price of our natural gas production. Primarily, West Virginia needs more pipelines.

Bill Hanning III lives in Fairmont and works for Hundred Resources Inc., a holding company that owns real estate, and oil and gas interests in West Virginia.

Recommended for you