It’s no secret that being a teacher in 2022 doesn’t mean the same thing as being a teacher in 1992. If you spend any amount of time talking to veteran teachers, they can tell you all the ways the profession has shifted and evolved throughout the years. Even teachers who are midway through their career can note all of the changes they have experienced in the profession without so much as blinking an eye.
The teacher shortage is real in West Virginia. It is estimated that we will have 1,500 teacher vacancies this school year. That is a staggering number, but not a number without implication. There are many reasons why the shortage is as severe as it is, and continuing to grow, but I suspect you’ve heard those reasons. I want to pose a question: When there is a teacher shortage, how does that affect the logistical, day-to-day functioning of a school? This question, and the answer, tend to get lost in the discussion regarding teacher vacancies and shortages.
Without question, your child is affected when there are not enough teachers to provide instruction on any given day in your child’s school. One of the most common and immediate ways the school system is affected is when teachers are asked or, in some cases, told to give up their planning period that day to cover classes.
Planning periods are an essential piece of the teacher’s day. Teachers are “on” all day, with no breaks except for a 30 minute lunch period. It is through this lens that we can view just how crucial a planning period is for a teacher and for your child.
When are teachers able to prepare and develop meaningful instructional activities and lessons to deliver to your child? During their planning period.
When are teachers able to provide thorough and thoughtful feedback on your child’s work? During their planning period.
When are teachers able to make phone calls home to discuss a child’s progress with you, as their parent? During their planning.
If teachers’ planning periods are commandeered for other reasons, when are these task — in addition to the plethora of other tasks teachers accomplish — able to be done during the workday? The answer is: They are not.
The Legislature recognizes the importance of planning periods as it pertains to the instructional quality our children receive and the functionality of a teacher’s day. That is why there is codified law protecting planning periods for teachers during their workday. Teachers and their unions fought to obtain planning periods, and teachers from all geographic regions in West Virginia will tell you that without planning periods, the quality of instruction can and will suffer.
It is true that some teachers do volunteer to give up their planning periods to assist the school in being able to operate on a particular day. If they volunteer, they are to be compensated for that time.
Let’s be realistic — if a teacher doesn’t get a planning period, that means they are taking the work they could have accomplished during the planning period home, which cuts into time with their families. Teachers should never be expected to work for free. Society expects it from no other profession, and teachers are no different.
As a father and a teacher, I am asking parents to support what educators need to do their job well and effectively. Planning periods, and our quest to protect and safeguard them, are something for which we need to be steadfast and diligent, so that we have the ability to do the best job possible for your children.
Bill McCloud teaches math at Lincoln County High School.