As I read with interest the story about Gracy Dawn Courtright, the Hurricane woman who was arrested for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I think back to my own experience with civil disobedience some 50 years ago.
At WVU, around 1970, hundreds of protesters conducted an anti-war sit-in in front of Woodburn Hall, on the Morgantown campus, blocking all traffic, in direct violation of numerous laws. We sat tightly gathered on pavement, walls, grass and asphalt, chanting anti-war slogans, scanning the crowd for our friends and looking around to watch an occasional line of single-file “streakers” run by. The smell of marijuana wafted through the air.
I had never participated in any act of civil disobedience, nor have I since. But I do recall feeling the energy from the crowd and the comfort of the anonymity it provided me. Plus, it was fun. I suspect I wore an excited smile not unlike that shown in the pictures of the local girl. The adrenaline was pulsating.
Then I did it. I took the next step and committed an act of violence that went well beyond peaceful civil disobedience. I never have forgotten it. It was an act out of character for me, and I was momentarily stunned afterwards. I could not fathom that I was capable of reckless lawlessness, but I learned that, indeed, I was.
I was offered a tomato slightly past its prime, and I raised up from my sitting position and threw it against the side of a tractor trailer that was trapped in traffic surrounded by the mob. It hit the side of the trailer (I would never risk hitting the driver or breaking glass), left a small wet spot and dropped onto University Avenue with a small thud I did not hear.
I experienced that day the power of the mob and the excitement that a 19-year-old can feel from doing forbidden things openly with perceived impunity.
The 23-year-old girl from Hurricane should not have her life ruined because of what she allegedly did. Looking at her naive alleged posts, she placed significance on the fact that the police let her enter and that she saw no violence. Encouragement by the former president probably emboldened her, as well. She allegedly called it historic and cool.
While her naivete and poor judgment are stunning, she obviously did not appreciate the extent or the magnitude of the wrongfulness of her alleged conduct. It sounds like she entered forbidden areas of the Capitol to have fun and to document her “cool” adventure with pictures. It was inevitable that she would take pride in sharing her experience afterward with others, so as to end up being “more known.”
Perhaps there is more to her story than is currently reported. She has been charged but not convicted. Perhaps she is a dangerous terrorist threat to our country who needs condemned and punished by jailing. But I doubt it.
Like myself, who, while in college, feloniously sat in the road and threw the tomato half a century ago, she might well be a decent person who made a bad decision to follow the mob in pursuit of a “memorable” experience she could share with others.
If convicted, suggest that the authorities should put her on pertinent watch lists, require her to cooperate and demand she do so fully, and make sure she truly understands the gravity of her conduct. But, please, let her finish college and move forward with what we all hope will be a productive and law-abiding life.