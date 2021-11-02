As a lifelong liberal West Virginia Democrat, I am not accustomed to applauding Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va..
But in recent years, I have begun to appreciate how much he has done, and is doing, to help West Virginia and our country make it through very troubled times.
Remembering Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote that “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds,” I have started to reconsider my past thinking about Manchin and apply a more balanced perspective.
This new thinking started back in 2017, when Manchin opposed Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal Obamacare. Although Obamacare helped hundreds of thousands of working West Virginians get health services they needed, even more West Virginians had voted for Trump.
Most people remember John McCain‘s dramatic decision to oppose Trump’s effort to kill Obamacare. But McCain, unlike Manchin, was not about to run for reelection in 2018 in a deep-red state. Mathematically, Manchin’s vote was just as important as McCain‘s, and it required more political courage.
And in spite of being considered by Politico “the most endangered politician in America“ because he was running as a Democrat in West Virginia in 2018, Manchin, later in 2017, voted against Trump’s tax plan, which he thought gave too much away to corporations and the wealthy. He understood that most West Virginians who voted for Trump would want him to oppose policies that were not fair to working West Virginians.
Manchin is very concerned about the politics of division, which I speculate is one of the reasons he remains a part of the “big tent” Democratic Party, and has introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, to make it easier for all eligible citizens to vote.
But Manchin recognizes that people in that tent come from thriving metro areas and are out of touch with West Virginia voters — as revealed in his famous political ad brandishing a gun to blast a cap-and-trade bill he knew would hurt West Virginians.
Although I am personally bothered by that kind of ad, it reflects a respect for the cultural traditions and economic realities of his constituents that helped him get reelected in 2018 and made it possible for Democrats to control the U.S. Senate today.
And by helping Joe win, thanks to Democratic Party control of the Senate, West Virginians are about to see billions of dollars flow into the state, more than late Sen. Robert C. Byrd brought here, to help us come together to build communities our children and grandchildren will choose to make their homes.
Funding for roads, bridges, infrastructure, schools, cities and counties is just the start — working families will see tax cuts and get help with child care, health insurance and education needed to survive in an economy less reliant on coal.
I hope, in the next few days, Manchin also will choose to support policies that reduce the financial stress that so many working West Virginians face when they or their family members get sick. Paid family leave has been shown to help workers return to work and is correlated with more hours and higher wages earned after returning.
But when I was a Democrat state delegate back in the 1980s, I learned that good relationships with more conservative policymakers made it much easier to pass progressive policies.
And no relationship can work if one side only focuses on the points of disagreement.
Manchin and I likely disagree on many policies. But I am ready to applaud the opportunities that Manchin is creating for those of us who believe government has the power to make things better for West Virginians.
Like it or not, less than 1 in 4 West Virginians consider themselves liberal or progressive. If we hope to influence policy and politics in the future, we need to learn something from Manchin’s commitment to dialogue between people representing liberal and conservative perspectives. But it all starts by having a mutually respectful relationship.
It’s time for progressives to celebrate the many good things that Manchin is making happen for West Virginia and our nation.
Even as we acknowledge our differences, there is much more we can accomplish if we can learn to work together.