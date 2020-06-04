Bill Wooton: Supreme Court needs dose of experience, integrity

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals consists of five justices. Three justices will be selected in the Tuesday election, so this election will determine a majority of the court.
This is unusual, but not unprecedented. In 1996, Spike Maynard and Larry Starcher were elected to full terms and Robin Davis was elected to fill an unexpired term.
The task of voters in this election — like all elections — is to select the man or woman you believe will best serve the people of West Virginia as a justice on the Supreme Court. I believe voters should evaluate integrity, ability and experience. While each voter determines the criteria to be used, I would hope the basis for selection is not simply “who asked me first.”
Given the recent scandals that have tarnished our Supreme Court, we need candidates of unquestioned integrity. Evaluating traits of character is not an easy task, but there are clues for the discerning voter. One of them is to look at special-interest involvement in campaigns. I am proud that my campaign has not been funded by a single dollar of special-interest money, and no “dark money” groups are running TV ads on my behalf. I can’t be bought.
Evaluating the experience of candidates is an easier task. I have been fortunate in my practice to have been involved in virtually every type of legal proceeding possible for a lawyer in the state of West Virginia. While I’m a small-town West Virginia lawyer, the other three candidates in Division 2 should probably be labeled “specialists,” because of the nature of their respective experiences.
In the field of family law, I have litigated grandparents’ rights cases, domestic violence cases, child custody, child support and child placement cases.
As a prosecutor, I obtained a first-degree murder conviction in Raleigh County after no similar conviction for almost 20 years, and I prosecuted several additional high-profile murder cases, including convicting probably West Virginia’s most notorious living criminal — Ronald Turney Williams — for the murder of Beckley police officer David Lilly. (Williams gained his notoriety when he murdered off-duty West Virginia State Trooper Phillip Kesner while escaping from Moundsville Penitentiary.)
In addition, rather than being on a government payroll, I have met a payroll every two weeks for many years. My private-sector experience will be a great asset when the Supreme Court deals with issues affecting West Virginia’s small businesses.
As a former legislator, I have the experience of being instrumentally involved in writing just about every domestic relations or family law statute on the books, including the constitutional amendment and enabling legislation that established our family court system. I also authored the law prohibiting the importing of out-of-state garbage into our beautiful state, led the fight to protect our land and water by defeating the “dirty secrets” bill (environmental self-audits), and was primarily responsible for defeating the utility companies when they wanted to deregulate electric utilities.
I did these things because I care about the people who live here, not the profits of special-interest groups.
I believe the breadth and scope of my experience in just about every area of the law possible for a West Virginia attorney distinguishes me from the other candidates, and will be of great benefit to the court.
Equally important: During my 26 years of service in our Legislature, nobody ever questioned my integrity.