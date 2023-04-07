Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In fall 2022, our organizations convened a group of community members and legislative leaders at the University of Charleston to discuss innovative and new strategies to address HIV, viral hepatitis and substance use disorder in West Virginia and the broader Appalachian region. Several recommendations came out of that conversation, but one clear, actionable item we hoped to make progress on in 2023 was overturning West Virginia’s opioid treatment program moratorium, which arbitrarily caps the number of methadone providers in the state, limiting access to one of our best tools to help people quit using drugs and maintain long-term recovery.

The medical community has over 50 years of experience successfully treating patients with opioid addictions with methadone. Research clearly indicates that this treatment saves lives, reduces crime and allows people to work and function in society. Sadly, the close of this year’s legislative session marked another year in which West Virginia’s elected leaders failed to overturn the moratorium.

Dr. Susan Bissett is the president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

Lee Storrow is the senior director of external affairs at Community Education Group.

Rich Sutphin is the executive director of the West Virginia Rural Health Association.

