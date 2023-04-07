In fall 2022, our organizations convened a group of community members and legislative leaders at the University of Charleston to discuss innovative and new strategies to address HIV, viral hepatitis and substance use disorder in West Virginia and the broader Appalachian region. Several recommendations came out of that conversation, but one clear, actionable item we hoped to make progress on in 2023 was overturning West Virginia’s opioid treatment program moratorium, which arbitrarily caps the number of methadone providers in the state, limiting access to one of our best tools to help people quit using drugs and maintain long-term recovery.
The medical community has over 50 years of experience successfully treating patients with opioid addictions with methadone. Research clearly indicates that this treatment saves lives, reduces crime and allows people to work and function in society. Sadly, the close of this year’s legislative session marked another year in which West Virginia’s elected leaders failed to overturn the moratorium.
As they did in 2022, the House of Delegates Health Committee unanimously passed legislation that would have overturned the moratorium. Delegates Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, and Amy Summers, R-Taylo, proposed an amendment that we anticipated would be adopted on the House floor that would have limited new providers to only opening if they were affiliated with an academic medical center. This meant the state’s best and brightest addiction medicine professionals at WVU and Marshall would have been helping steer the response in the right direction. But sadly, the bill was pulled days later from the calendar, and the topic was never brought up for meaningful debate in the Legislature again this year.
There is a lot of amazing work happening in the state when it comes to tackling the opioid epidemic. We’re so proud of the work and the coalitions and relationships we are building at our respective organizations, the Community Education Group, the West Virginia Rural Health Association and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute. But we know there is only so much community groups can do when we limit treatment options.
The fact is methadone is the gold standard when it comes to treating addiction. When it comes to treating opioid use disorder, it’s critical that we take a multi-pronged approach that includes social support, counseling and medication. Innovative and strategic partnerships that cross industries, sectors, county lines and state lines have the potential to create meaningful change across all our communities. But there are some interventions that only our legislators are empowered to enact.
We all know that West Virginia is the center of the opioid epidemic. We often fail, however, at being the center of real solutions through direct actions made with medically supported, researched and evidenced-based interventions and treatments in mind. While there is often a lot of support from legislative leaders and policy makers about doing something about the crisis, it is unfortunate that decisions made during legislative sessions defeat meaningful intervention and policy solutions.
We do the best work we can because we believe West Virginia deserves the best. So, why shouldn’t our medical providers have access to the best tools to help folks struggling with addiction?
The effective and scalable solutions our communities need and deserve can only be achieved when we have a broad coalition of supporters in the Legislature. It’s our hope that something changes in the next year, because West Virginians deserve better access to treatment options that promote long-term recovery.
Dr. Susan Bissett is the president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
Lee Storrow is the senior director of external affairs at Community Education Group.
Rich Sutphin is the executive director of the West Virginia Rural Health Association.