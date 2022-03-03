In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports from state and federal officials throughout Appalachia regarding the significant increase in opioid related overdose deaths.
Ohio’s attorney general blamed stimulus checks as the reason for this increase in his home state. Similar conclusions are being drawn about West Virginia at the state and federal levels. However, correlation does not always equal causation; drawing the conclusion that stimulus payments are to blame for the increased crisis we are facing with opioids and substance use in Appalachia is dangerous, for three reasons.
First, this line of reasoning fails to address the well-documented effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on health and well-being in our region. Isolation, economic strain and job loss have all contributed to residents needing to find new outlets to cope with stress. Some of us have been able to channel those feelings into healthier coping mechanisms, like increased exercise or picking up a new hobby. But, if we’re honest with ourselves, many of us, maybe even most of us, have processed this difficult time with increased substance use, be it wine, smoking or other drugs.
With or without the pandemic, West Virginia has faced unique circumstances that led to a new syndemic of HIV, hepatitis and substance use. Beth Macy’s novel (and subsequent Hulu TV Show), “Dopesick,” documented the corporate greed that led to the overprescribing of painkillers and subsequent addiction crisis across Appalachia. The stigma toward those struggling with addiction in West Virginia has led to severe restrictions on syringe service programs and other punitive policy changes.
Second, crediting overdose increases to stimulus payments is the equivalent of arguments made in the 1980s about people abusing food stamp benefits. With drug overdoses, however, the tail wagging this dog is, in part, economics, not stimulus checks. It’s poverty and lack of a living wage in Appalachia. It is well documented that Appalachian communities generally score lower on socioeconomic indicators. In 1965, the Appalachian Regional Development Act, a key piece of legislation in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, created the Appalachian Regional Commission, with the goal of strengthening the economies of the 420-county area. The ARC has helped to improve conditions throughout the 13-state region, but the need continues now, more than ever.
Rural areas, particularly within Appalachia, have been challenged by a limited number of employment opportunities and population loss for decades. These factors often lead to a sense of fatalism, the belief that one’s circumstances are uncontrollable, within our communities. This type of thinking leads to an increase in the incidence of diseases of despair, like substance use disorder. Short-term stimulus payments in response to a global pandemic did not cause an increase in overdose deaths. Rather, a system that provides limited opportunities to escape poverty leads to hopelessness that fuels this deadly crisis.
Third and finally, the overdose death rate in our region is, in part, because of the significant and illegal increase in fentanyl trafficking and distribution throughout the United States. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, illicit fentanyl, primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico and, in some cases, China, is being distributed across the country and sold illegally.
Fentanyl is being mixed in with other illicit drugs to increase the potency of the drug, sold as powders and nasal sprays, and increasingly pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids. Fentanyl also has been found in nonopioid illicit drugs, including cocaine and marijuana. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids were nearly 12 times higher in 2019 than in 2013. The latest provisional drug overdose death counts through May 2020 suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February, the American Medical Association published a brief espousing that the overdose epidemic now is driven, in part, by “illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine, and cocaine, often in combination or in adulterated forms.” The AMA called for policymakers’ action to increase access to evidence-based care for substance use disorders, pain and harm reduction measures.
Real change comes with brave policy decisions that focus on disease prevention and treatment, harm reduction measures and access to treatment. Policymakers must recognize the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Americans — mental health issues arising from isolation are significantly correlated with substance use, which has been demonstrated through scientific research.
Additionally, these policy decisions must focus on addressing the economic disparities present in Appalachian communities for far too long, including lack of a living wage. They also must recognize the need to focus on regulation, enforcement and penalties for fentanyl trafficking and distribution.