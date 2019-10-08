Bob Beach: Where agriculture and the WV economy meet (Opinion)

I think we can agree agriculture touches all our lives, but for obvious reasons many only recognize the food that makes its way to our tables.
Farming is to agriculture as youth football leagues are to the NFL, and I don’t mean this in negative context. Farming, like youth football, is the foundation. Our Founders understood the economic opportunity agriculture represents, so much so that agriculture is depicted on our West Virginia state seal, right alongside industry.
Not by design, but over time, industry and agriculture have taken divergent pathways. Industry receives much attention, due to its ability to create jobs quickly, while farming seemed to be small operations accompanied by slow job growth and limited profit turnaround. But, does this make agriculture less important? We can all agree it does not. Without the American farmer, where would we be?
Across this great state, agriculture struggles to be seen as economic development or the job creator it is. Recently, I discovered, via a small USA Today news story, where agriculture here in West Virginia does not even rank nationally, and furthermore agriculture is not even seen as an economic factor. Yes, we may be able to say our apple program ranks among the top 10 apple-producing states and there may be other single rankings, but, overall, we fail to make the top 50.
As a matter of fact, on the national stage, our Department of Agriculture was not even listed as one of the top five agencies within the state, even though the commissioner of agriculture is an elected constitutional office.
Can we change this image and downward spiral? Absolutely. We can develop stronger relations with farmers, processors and, ultimately, manufacturing. We can develop stronger agriculture programs and focus on continued education within our community colleges with a pathway to a four-year institution. But, at the end of the day, we must emphasize economic diversity. Failing to recognize agriculture as an economic opportunity and necessity will subject us to further outside interests and, as history has proven, this has not always been to the benefit of West Virginia.
Where do we stand to make the most of our current situation? I’m confident I could go into any community and mention the words industrial hemp, but, when pressed to explain hemp, few could converse beyond the topic of CBD oils, which is unfortunate. Hemp is a multi-purpose plant with unmatched economic diversity and opportunity — so much so that states across this country are vying to be the leader as we move forward.
Case in point, Kentucky has a well-defined agricultural strategic plan and, as such, knows exactly where they want to be in five, 10 and even 30 years from today. Here in West Virginia, we measure hemp success by how many applications are being processed, when, in fact, crops are measured by yield. So, rather than tell us how many farms are growing hemp, tell us how many ounces of CBD oil has been processed, let us know how many pallets of pellet-sized hemp straw were processed and sold. These are the real numbers.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has lured the largest North American hemp processor to establish a facility there. Additionally, they now have a company that recently announced plans to manufacture a hemp-based wood flooring, and General Motors has contracted with Kentucky farm operations to grow hemp for the purpose of producing automotive hemp plastic. It’s probably safe to assume that hemp plastic manufacturing will find a home in or near Kentucky, thus creating several hundred direct jobs.
In West Virginia, we are behind the ball. As matter of fact, we are not even on the field and will never be a player if we continue to measure our successes by how many hemp applications we receive. Economic growth is measured by outcome. Hemp can and will be the largest cash crop for many states. West Virginia should be included. Hemp offers over 20,000 opportunities for manufactured products, but we need to get out front.
We cannot stimulate the hemp industry with burdensome regulations and fees, but rather we must eliminate application fees, eliminate testing on fields where seeds have a genetic history of consistently low THC and, by all means, eliminate testing of every hemp retail shelf item and move toward batch testing.
Let’s grow West Virginia together.