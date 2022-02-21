My favorite example of irony is a saying that goes like this: “It is a road that leads to nowhere, but all I want to do is go there.”
That is the perfect description of the West Virginia Legislature’s obsession with passing legislation to allow people to carry guns in public schools. I guess it is not enough that there are at least 10 other bills that seek to dismantle or defund our public education system. Now, they want to turn our schools into something akin to the Wild West, where everyone carries a gun.
Now, before anyone gets all lathered up and accuses me of being some anti-gun lefty, let me lay down a disclaimer. I am a former Marine and the U.S. Marine Corps classified me as an expert marksman with a rifle and pistol. I spent 13 months in a war and I suffered the obscenity of being shot at, and having to shoot back at other human beings. While I don’t hunt much anymore, I am a gun owner and an avid target shooter. I am not anti-gun, but I believe in common sense.
The authors of this bill love to wrap themselves in the Second Amendment, but the debate should not be about the meaning of the U.S. Constitution. The debate should be about what is good for our students. Why would we want to expose our children and grandchildren to people carrying deadly weapons in classrooms?
Since 1991, West Virginia has had a law on the books that prohibits guns in public schools, and we have managed just fine without guns in classrooms. Why are some legislators proposing to change this law? It must be to appease some fringe element or the gun lobby, because we have heard no public outcry advocating for guns on school campuses in West Virginia.
A 2018 Gallup poll found that 73% of teachers oppose proposals to arm school staff. Another national poll that same year found that 64% of parents oppose arming educators. In my 40 years as an education lobbyist, I have never had a public school employee ask me to lobby for legislation that would allow guns on campus.
Guns on campus will do nothing to solve the problems in our public schools. Here are the real problems we face in our schools: hungry students, homeless students, students with emotional and mental health issues, students from homes ravaged by the opioid epidemic and students who can’t get reliable internet at home to do their homework. Why isn’t the Legislature focusing on these problems, rather than kowtowing to the gun lobby?
If our Legislature is truly concerned about the safety of our public school campuses, then its members should invest in more professionally trained school resource officers. How about adding more school counselors and social workers to help deal with the issues that weigh on our students? And if they are truly afraid that some crazed person will break into a school and start shooting, then they should invest in better security measures at our schoolhouses.
How ironic that some legislators trust our teachers to carry guns in the classroom but don’t trust those same educators to teach history.
Schools should be safe havens for our children. Allowing people to carry weapons on campuses will make our schools much less safe.
This bill goes down a road that leads to nowhere, but it appears that the Legislature is bound and determined to go there. I urge you to call your legislators and ask them to vote against House Bill 2364.
Oh, and I’ll leave you with one more great bit of irony: These same politicians who want to allow guns on public school campuses, where our children learn and play, refuse to allow guns on the Capitol campus, where they work. Go figure!