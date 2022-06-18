The old saying goes, “strike while the iron is hot.”
Unfortunately, the iron never has a chance to cool when it comes to mass shootings in our country.
The words “thoughts and prayers” ring hollow to the point of being cliché, while pictures of devastated family’s tears wash over us without effect on whatever newscast you subscribe to before turning the channel.
Many think prayer is the answer, but the truth is the deep polarization of our society has pervaded and eroded the high moral ground of institutional religion as more and more so-called preachers have forsaken their Bible for political purposes at a time when religious based sexual abuse scandals permeate the news.
Others look to politicians to act, when in fact many of them have staked their entire careers on catering to the will of their corporate donors instead of their constituents. These same hypocrites will wring their hands, cry on demand and then subtly shift the focus to metal health, while they covertly work and vote to deny even basic healthcare for all.
Meanwhile, piecemeal legislation with everything from red flag laws, background checks and closing the gun show loophole, along with other, well-meaning measures that fall under the heading as “common sense” gun control gathers dust. The only real use of the existence of these proposals is to milk the fear of those entrenched and heavily invested in America’s deep seated gun culture.
America’s love of guns goes back further than our love of automobiles. When we were still colonials being ruled by the British, guns were a necessity for taming the wild unknown that was to become the United States of America. When those guns were turned away from defense from our displacement, subjugation of native peoples and hunting for sustenance and survival toward an English King’s oppressive rule as an absentee landlord, Americans set the precedent that only an armed society could remain a free society and enshrined that ideal into our Second Amendment.
Since then, guns have been an integral part of the fabric that makes us uniquely American. For better or worse, guns have played a part in making our country what it is. This was never disputed. It was a fact acknowledged in our literature, and reinforced by our entertainment by serial radio shows and the boom of Hollywood westerns and gangster movies. Kids played cowboys and Indians with cap and toy guns, or played army and many youth experienced the thrill of a carnival shooting gallery to show off their shooting skills.
The question is, how did we go from a society that had successfully absorbed guns as a part of its national identity to what we face now with mass shootings?
You have a plethora of slogans and sound bites to choose from when trying to explain this phenomenon, such as, “The problem isn’t guns, it’s hearts without God and homes without discipline,” or the ever popular, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”
Then there is the mindless sermonizing of people screaming about their Second Amendment rights who have never and will never read the Constitution, and the paranoia of the militia sect who prescribe to the notion that the world is run by a secret society out of a luxury cave in Barbados.
Such a diversity of people on all sides of the gun rights issue has led to a situation of stagnation as each idea that balloons forth is popped leaving us to ask, “what is the best way to pet a porcupine?”
Gun registration used to be the big thing, until gun owners and lobbyists quashed it. That’s because of the variety and diversity of people who own guns. You have the heirloom gun owner who has his family’s guns dating back a century and augmented with the more modern weapons they acquire and will hand down to their progenitors. You have the avid gun collector who seeks out specific weapons and then squirrels them away in an attic, basement, or man-cave/trophy room. There is the horse trader gun enthusiast who likens guns to other valuable commodities such as cars, trucks, boats or other property that they want a chance to play with and then swap later for a new toy. The last kind of gun owner is the militaristic gun owner who is mainly interested in the weapons of war. This is the guy you’ll see wearing various military surplus clothing and toting his AR-15 through the grocery store.
A commonality among most gun owners is that they do not want to register their guns. Some fear that if the government knows what they have, they will come in and take it. Never mind that gun confiscation has never happened in 240-year history of this country. Since many guns are bought and traded privately, many owners fear that a serial number check may reveal that the gun they presently own (and paid for) may return a result that it was stolen or used in a crime and be taken from them. Collectors who own many guns may fear that some industrious politician may come along and pass a gun tax, or that they will be hit by increased personal property taxes (in states that have them).
On the surface, the task of regulating firearms to stem gun related violence seems insurmountable. Especially considering the amount of money the gun lobby has spread around to solidify their stance that no gun regulation is a good gun regulation. For decades they have fought each and every effort to regulate guns and any proposals aimed at keeping them out of the hands of people who should not be allowed to own weapons.
Maybe a way to get a handle on what’s within the government’s right to regulate is to look at what they presently regulate.
They certainly regulate business. From busting trusts of businesses who attempt to monopolize different business sectors, by monitoring and fining businesses that pollute and even protecting the safety of the workers. Businesses are regulated from the raw materials they consume, to the products they make and how they are made, how they are shipped, trucked and delivered to a customer. Sometimes the customer is regulated as to what they are allowed to purchase, such as chemicals, explosives and even prescriptions.
You’re regulated as to the alcohol content of your beer, to what medicines you can buy, on what building codes you must follow in building or renovating your home, the type of car seat you have to have to transport your kids and so many other things that affect daily life.
Another industry heavily regulated by state and federal laws is transportation. From manufacture to the end user, and even the disposal of related items, transportation is one of the most heavily regulated human activities, affecting virtually everybody in our country. Your vehicle must be titled, insured and registered to be used on public roads. You, as a driver, must also be tested and licensed to operate a vehicle that you bought and paid for. Other special licenses may apply if your drive a big rig, fly an airplane, or (in some states) even ride a motorcycle.
All of this might leave you to wonder why it is so hard to regulate guns.
The answer is not to make the purchase and ownership of a gun harder on the law-abiding citizen. Most responsible gun owners realize and accept that owning a firearm places an ethical and moral obligation on them to make sure that it is properly secured and made safe. Some even favor some regulations that may help to stem the epidemic of gun violence in our country.
There are some basic characteristics common to every firearm manufactured: the manufactures name, the model number and the serial number. If a titled, registered and insured motor vehicle can be classified as a “deadly weapon” if misused, why can’t a firearm be titled and registered to the owner?
Titling of new firearms would require a manufacturer or importer to issue a “Manufacturers Statement of Origin” (M.S.O.) with each weapon, much like automobile manufacturers do with new vehicles. The original purchaser would be issued a title when the initial purchase is made. Just like a motor vehicle, that title would be transferable and follow that weapon until it was destroyed or ceased being a weapon.
There are approximately 276,000,000 registered vehicles in the United States. There are over 228,000,000 licensed drivers, representing over 84% of America’s total population.
By titling firearms and then merging that information into the driving licenses database, and/or a person’s state or federally issued identification database, we could solve the problem of guns of falling into the wrong hands while making it safer for the public as well as law enforcement.
The trade-off for legal gun owners may be the elimination of concealed carry and other gun regulations that have proved ineffective and intrusive.
The issue itself is solvable, but what’s not solvable is finding the right people with the ambition and foresight to muster the will to make it happen.