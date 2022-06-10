What is the free world waiting on? Vladimir Putin’s criminal war against the people of Ukraine has gone on long enough without doing what is really needed to stop the immoral slaughter of its innocent people — including children and babies — and the utter destruction of its cities and villages.
The free world must be willing to sacrifice its own blood on the ground to stop this mad man and his barbaric troops.
Yes, the world has supplied this small, courageous country with untold amounts of armament to fight the Russians. And incredibly, Ukrainian fighters have held off much of the Russian advances for much longer than anyone thought possible. But it won’t be enough. Without the free world’s willingness to physically stand toe to toe on the ground with the Russians, Ukraine as a free country is doomed.
Why has the free world not been willing to challenge Russia physically? Supposedly, it is because Ukraine is not a member of the NATO defense alliance (which includes America, most of the Western European countries and other countries elsewhere in the world). But what country — that is not a member of NATO — is more deserving of our willingness to rescue it than Ukraine
Of course, the elephant in the room is Putin’s nuclear threat.
As the world slinks back before this potential threat, Putin can pretty much do what he wants — which is to restore Russia to its former Soviet Union glory. If he is finally successful in Ukraine, shaking his nuclear fist, what’s to stop him from invading his small neighboring countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, even though they are members of NATO? Will NATO have the guts to challenge Putin and his army?
Will the free world continue to be unwilling to face Putin’s veiled threat to use his nuclear missiles? Let’s say he does. The nuclear retaliation by the free world countries would simply eliminate much of Russia, including Putin and his city of Moscow.
As mad as Putin seems to be, do you think he doesn’t know that? That it would mean the elimination of Russia as a country?
So, let’s face up to this evil man and his ruthless troops, and drive them out of Ukraine with the Western world’s troops on the ground. Regardless of the personal blood sacrificed, it is a sacrifice we must undertake, as we did against Hitler during World War II.
Bob Lynn is a retired photojournalist living in Charleston.