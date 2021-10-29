What is the true desire of the people of West Virginia regarding Build Back Better?
There are plenty of op-eds by everyday West Virginians in the Gazette-Mail expressing their support of the program. They say they want an opportunity to have a better life with the benefits they feel this bill would give them. I read several a day, and they all tug at my heart. Why can’t Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., just get along?
Then, I read the op-ed in the Gazette-Mail by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. I found that odd. I mean, he has been to the state campaigning for president, so there is that tie. Then I realized Bernie has no more relevance to West Virginia than buying Ben and Jerry’s at Kroger.
I am going to defend Manchin by the numbers. The exact number is 545,383, which is the number of people who voted against Joe Biden in the state of West Virginia. Exactly 68.62% of the voters said they didn’t want him as president. He lost all 55 counties. It was the largest margin of defeat for the president of any state.
Now, because of an evenly divided Senate, the Democratic Party wants Manchin to play nice with the party. Forget the fact he is a representative of a state that, with full throat, said we don’t want Biden to lead the country. Manchin is very smart and realizes that to vote for this bill would be political suicide. I truly want to believe he is squarely wanting to represent the will of the people.
Regardless of the motivation, I applaud his ability to stand in the face of such tremendous pressure. People in his party, the national and local media, and even celebrities, are ripping him to shreds for doing what he was elected to do: He is representing the will of his constituents.
I am amazed at the party-first mentality. Politics was never meant to be party before constituents. I believe Manchin is holding on to a past view of the Democratic Party that simply does not exist today. The country abhors when a party goes too far in any extreme, left or right. It is governed best when a consensus is built, and that is generally somewhere around the center. Manchin still believes in that, although I’m not sure why.
I never thought during most of my life that West Virginia would be a red state. Eighty-three years of Democratic Party rule had dwindled away jobs, opportunity and a chance that we could be on the mend. A funny thing happened on the way to the voting booth, though: People said, “Enough.” They changed the direction of West Virginia by voting for the other party.
So, remember as you have to suffer through countless op-ed pieces and Gazette-Mail stories about how out-of-touch Joe Manchin is, that the most important number is one. That is his one vote to represent the will of 545,383 people who voted for him to represent them. He is truly representing the state of West Virginia and, for that, he is No. 1 in my eyes.