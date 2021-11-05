Working families across West Virginia know all too well that the wealthy special interests who call the shots are not on their side. Look no further than the picket lines we’ve seen in West Virginia over the years, because you are either on the side of workers or you are on the side of the ultra-wealthy, who want to control everything — including who you vote for in the next election.
And our very own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has proven, time and time again, where he stands — in support of the union workers who power this nation and built the American middle class. Our union even named him an honorary United Mine Workers of America member after he worked for years to secure the pensions for 92,000 miners and widows, and health care benefits for 36,000 miners. People said it couldn’t be done, but Manchin delivered.
Joe knows that standing up for workers doesn’t only mean guaranteeing fair benefits and ensuring safe working conditions. His leadership and understanding go further than that, and that is nowhere more evident than through his latest push to protect our voice in the political process, restore faith in our democratic institutions and address the hyper-partisanship in Washington. As our advocate in Washington, Manchin is continuing to deliver for working people and West Virginia communities, by crafting and introducing the Freedom to Vote Act.
This past year of economic challenge and political divisiveness has only underscored the importance of robust democratic participation. Labor voices, and all others, deserve to be heard in the elections that will decide our futures.
But, as we know, our democracy is in dire need of revival. Dark-money donors and billionaires see a benefit in drowning out the voices of the everyday worker and causing division. It’s why we need secure elections now, more than ever.
Our collective voice is far stronger than the brand of corporate politics that tries to marginalize voters. Our voices represent the true interests of communities. The Freedom to Vote Act would root out dark money and billionaires in our election system, requiring that big-money spenders disclose their major donors. It also would require that internet ads clearly identify their sponsors. We should have a right to know if an ad is coming from Russia or Ranson; China or Charleston. Further, the legislation would tighten the rules that keep candidates separate from super PACs or other outside groups.
With billionaires reined in, the Freedom to Vote Act allows voters to decide elections. The legislation also guarantees the right to vote for every American citizen, unrestricted by dangerous state legislation. It would expand opportunities to vote, by reinforcing early voting periods in each state, permitting mail voting and making Election Day a holiday. These are critical standards for hardworking union households, who need this level of flexibility to fit voting into their schedules, come November.
Of course, the hyper-partisanship we’re seeing in Washington today won’t be solved without addressing the gerrymandering process. Increasingly “red” and “blue” districts have resulted in similarly partisan lawmakers elected to office. What we need is to encourage an independent redistricting process that ensures that commonsense leaders — not those with wrong, partisan intentions — are sent to Washington. And that’s exactly what Joe’s anti-gerrymandering provisions in the Freedom to Vote Act would do.
With Manchin leading on the Freedom to Vote Act in Washington, he is continuing to prove himself and his dedication to working people. When UMWA President Cecil Roberts announced Manchin’s honorary membership, he declared the senator a “voice of reason” on Capitol Hill. That continues to prove true and, through the coming deliberations on this legislation, I trust he will affirm his commitment to commonsense and reasonable policies that benefit every American worker.
We need the rest of his colleagues in Washington to stand behind him, just like he is standing behind us.